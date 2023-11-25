Abu Khalaf said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, “The humanitarian situation is very difficult in the Gaza Strip, and the current humanitarian truce has revealed to us the extent of the tragedy.”“.

He explained that UNRWA teams were able to reach the areas of the northern Gaza Strip to distribute humanitarian aid, after the bloody clashes that lasted for 48 days prevented the agency’s teams from being present, as they were forced to move to the south..

The truce, which entered into force on Friday, stipulates a cessation of fighting for 4 days, and Hamas releasing 50 of its detainees in exchange for Israel releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, and bringing aid and fuel shipments into the besieged Gaza Strip..

The extent of the destruction

The UNRWA spokesman specified the details of the situation after the implementation of the humanitarian truce, at a number of points, saying::

* We saw with our own eyes the extent of the destruction we were hearing about, and the truth is that the situation is very difficult.

* With the entry into force of the truce, a greater number of trucks carrying aid began to enter from the Rafah crossing, but it is still not enough, especially when we know that the number of trucks that were entering the Gaza Strip was approximately 500 trucks per day..

* People in the Gaza Strip need everything, whether food, blankets for heating, or fuel and gas for cooking. These things began to enter more after the truce, but despite this, they are still not enough..

* Entering trucks through the Rafah crossing in itself poses a challenge. Because that crossing was designed to be for travelers and not a commercial crossing. Which brings us to an important point about the necessity of opening the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is completely controlled by the Israeli side, especially since it is designed to be a commercial crossing through which the largest number of trucks enter..

* Even returning to the ceiling of 500 trucks per day, as was the case before October 7, is no longer enough, as we now need 700 trucks per day entering the Strip so that people can “catch their breath” and meet their needs..

* The situation in the Gaza Strip is “tragic” and the truce revealed the situation to everyone, and the hospitals being out of service one after another put greater pressure on the rest of the hospitals, and there is an urgent need for clean drinking water, blankets, mattresses, food, medicines, antibiotics, and serums..

* We have observed a significant increase in respiratory diseases, as well as skin diseases, as a result of water scarcity. There are many cases of diarrhea among children because they resort to unsanitary practices and drinking unclean water, and these numbers portend a disaster..

* Our priorities at UNRWA and other humanitarian institutions are to provide our services intensively now so that the people of Gaza avoid epidemics and diseases.