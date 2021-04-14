The American company Moderna announced that its Corona virus vaccine is 90 percent effective against all forms of Covid-19 disease and 95 percent against acute cases of the disease.

These new results come from the third phase of continuous clinical trials of the vaccine with the participation of more than 30,000 volunteers across the United States, but the main rate of effectiveness reflects a slight decrease from the previous 94.1 percent, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in December.

The press release of the leading biotechnology company did not indicate the reason for the decrease in effectiveness, but this may be due to the emergence of new mutants that are not affected by the antibodies produced by the vaccine.

Moderna is working on two types of enhancers for the mutated versions of the virus, and she said that the experiments conducted on mice showed that they triggered an increased immune response, and the results of this study were published in scientific sites awaiting scientists’ reviews.

“The new pre-clinical data for our candidate vaccine for mutants gives us confidence that we can proactively treat emerging mutants,” said Moderna CEO Stephan Bancel.

As of April 12, the company said it had delivered 132 million doses of its vaccine worldwide, including about 117 million doses to the United States.

The company is still on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of May and another 100 million doses in July.

The company has completed the registration of three thousand American volunteers for clinical trials of its vaccine on adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. As for clinical trials on children between the ages of six months and 11 years, it continues to register in the United States and China in order to complete the specified number of participants with 6,750 people.