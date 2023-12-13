At the age of 19 years ago Maria Sofia Valim underwent an emergency liver transplant. Unfortunately, after a short time, after living a full life, the young woman lost her life

Unfortunately he didn't make it Maria Sofia Valim. At the age of 19 she became a very young influencer had had to undergo a emergency liver transplant. Everything seemed to be going well and she was enjoying her new life. Suddenly her health conditions took a turn for the worse and the doctors were unable to do anything to save her very young life. She was very followed on social media.

The Brazilian influencer was only 19 years old. Unfortunately, she passed away following an emergency liver transplant that she had to undergo. The father Vitor Valim, mayor of the municipality of Caucia in Cearámade the sad announcement on December 10th:

It is with deep pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia. Unfortunately her body couldn't handle it. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering.

Doctors have not yet revealed the causes of the young girl's deathwho had to face an urgent liver transplant last December 5, due to his health conditions.

A donor was immediately found and two days later the surgeons performed surgery on her. Her body, however, rejected the new organ, even though it was compatible. The father wanted it thank the donor's familywhich for a while gave love and hope.

100 thousand followers followed the young Brazilian influencer on Instagram. She loved fitness, ate healthy and loved surrounding herself with luxury brand clothing and accessories. She studied law at university and her dream was to become a lawyer.

One of the last photographs posted online was taken at Taylor Swift's concert in Brazil: she loved her music so much.