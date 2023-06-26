After the painful accident, the Iraqi Minister of Education, Ibrahim al-Jubouri, visited the family of the late student, on Saturday.
A statement by the ministry said: “In honor of the student of knowledge, Ahmed Bashir, who died minutes before entering the examination hall in Basra, Al-Jubouri named one of the schools where he lived, during his visit to the family of the deceased.”
The minister confirmed that his presence in the governorate was “to offer condolences to the family of the deceased and to himself first for this painful affliction,” stressing that “the students are our children and a trust in our necks, and it is our duty to follow them and communicate with their families in sorrows and joys.”
Bashir died of a heart attack, just before entering the examination hall for the sixth grade of middle school, on its first day, last Wednesday.
In statements to the Iraqi Official Gazette, the Minister of Education called on parents to “stay away from exerting psychological pressure on their children,” noting that this is a “scientific and social necessity,” calling for people to stop gathering in front of exam committees because it “exhausts the student’s psyche.”
Exam phobia
The unfortunate incident once again shed light on the phenomenon of “exam phobia” that afflicts many students and their parents, and negatively affects, according to experts, the student’s chances, academic achievement, psychological and emotional balance, and the subsequent stability of his health.
And social researcher Nawal Al-Ibrahim said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:
- There is no doubt that the initiative of the Minister of Education and his visit to the family of the late student is a good gesture and a point of appreciation to alleviate the brunt of what happened to them, but what is required of the relevant educational authorities, in light of what happened, is to work more to educate students and their families about the seriousness of tension, tension and excessive alertness, and the need to maintain calm and balance. Which reflects positively on students passing the exam challenge with a flexible sports spirit.
- Regardless of the circumstances of the late student’s health status and the reasons for what happened, which may not be related to the fear of the exam, but the prevailing initial impression upon hearing such painful news is that anxiety and dread of exams is what may cause it.
- There are parents who put a lot of pressure and amounts on their children during the annual examination periods, which gives counterproductive results that discourage the student and distract his ability to study and prepare for exams.
- It is more correct to provide a suitable and comfortable environment for the student at home while he is taking school exams, away from nervous pressures, coercion and indoctrination, especially for students of the preparatory and general secondary certificates, where the psychological and mental pressure on the student doubles in the exams for obtaining these two certificates.
