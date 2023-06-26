After the painful accident, the Iraqi Minister of Education, Ibrahim al-Jubouri, visited the family of the late student, on Saturday.

A statement by the ministry said: “In honor of the student of knowledge, Ahmed Bashir, who died minutes before entering the examination hall in Basra, Al-Jubouri named one of the schools where he lived, during his visit to the family of the deceased.”

The minister confirmed that his presence in the governorate was “to offer condolences to the family of the deceased and to himself first for this painful affliction,” stressing that “the students are our children and a trust in our necks, and it is our duty to follow them and communicate with their families in sorrows and joys.”

Bashir died of a heart attack, just before entering the examination hall for the sixth grade of middle school, on its first day, last Wednesday.

In statements to the Iraqi Official Gazette, the Minister of Education called on parents to “stay away from exerting psychological pressure on their children,” noting that this is a “scientific and social necessity,” calling for people to stop gathering in front of exam committees because it “exhausts the student’s psyche.”

Exam phobia

The unfortunate incident once again shed light on the phenomenon of “exam phobia” that afflicts many students and their parents, and negatively affects, according to experts, the student’s chances, academic achievement, psychological and emotional balance, and the subsequent stability of his health.

And social researcher Nawal Al-Ibrahim said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: