India is known as the “pharmacy of the world” and its pharmaceutical exports more than doubled over the past decade, reaching a value of $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.

The deaths of at least 70 children in The Gambia have damaged the industry’s image, but India says the medicines manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. did not have expiry date defects.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement: “Joint inspection procedures are being conducted across the country as per standard operating procedures. This will ensure increased standards of quality adherence to medicines manufactured in the country.”

The ministry said it was checking “drug manufacturing units” that risked manufacturing sub-standard, adulterated or counterfeit medicines, but did not name any companies.

Last October, the government suspended all production of Maidin, which is based in Haryana state, for violating manufacturing standards.

Safety controversy

But India’s chief pharmaceutical officer told the World Health Organization this month that sample tests from some production batches of the drinking medicines Maiden had sent to Gambia met government specifications. Maiden also said her medication was safe to use.

The WHO also said contract laboratories in Ghana and Switzerland had found excessive levels of the contaminants ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol in Maiden’s drink.

A parliamentary committee in Gambia said last week that Maiden was responsible for the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injuries and called on the government to take legal action.