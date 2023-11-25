In a statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Israel and the Occupied Territories said in a statement published on its official account on the “X” platform on Saturday: “We strongly deny these allegations.”

“False information endangers our staff and the people we seek to help, and hampers our ability to support communities affected by conflict,” the statement said.

It stressed that it is “committed to upholding humanitarian and ethical principles in all its operations and in all the regions in which it operates.”

She concluded her statement by saying that it is necessary to verify the facts before sharing them in order to prevent the spread of false information, and to preserve the space that humanitarian organizations need in order to carry out their life-saving work.

A video was circulated of what was described as the involvement of a Red Cross employee in a spying operation on Hamas.

Video users claim that an employee appeared attaching a small tracking device to the back of a Hamas member who was handing over Israeli detainees to the Red Cross.

The video sparked widespread anger and condemnation on social media platforms, and many demanded clarifications from the organization.