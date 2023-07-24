Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also directed the support of the girl child to establish a training center for her.

The 8-year-old little jockey, Lanya, lost her mare and her only friend, “Jsno”, and sparked a state of sympathy and interaction with her on social media platforms.

Lania is classified as the youngest horsewoman in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, as she was born in 2015, as she appeared crying with great pain over the death of her horse, which her father had given her since she was five years old.

The little knight said:

Her only horse has been ill lately.

She tried as much as she could to help him and enter to feed and care for him, even though his doctor had advised her not to approach him.

Despite the loss of her best friend, she will not forget him and she still goes to his grave carrying apples and sugar.

She dreams of having a special place for equestrian education for the young men and women of Kurdistan.

The various comments of the pioneers of social platforms expressed the extent of the widespread impact and sympathy for the girl.

educational and social implications

Social researcher Nawal Al-Ibrahim said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: