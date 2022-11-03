Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

The Last Generation protest group caused an uproar by attacking a Monet painting. (archive image). A similar incident also happened in The Hague. © Screenshot Twitter @AufstandLastGen

Climate activists in The Hague threw tomato soup at a world-famous painting. Now a court is cracking down: two men have been sentenced to prison terms.

The Hague – Climate activists have been causing numerous incidents for weeks, and paintings in museums are apparently not safe from the activists at the moment. After an attack on the world-famous Vermeer painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring”, a court in The Hague is now cracking down. Two men were sentenced to two months in prison each, and a third is due to appear in court on Friday.

Climate activists throw tomato soup at Vermeer painting – Two men sentenced to prison

The three men arrived at the Mauritshuis in The Hague armed with tomato soup. A man had glued his head to the glass of the frame. Another filmed the action. A third man who glued his hand to the wall and spilled tomato soup on the painting is not due to appear in court until Friday. The men belong to the climate protection movement “Just Stop Oil”.

The glazed painting was not damaged by the action, but according to the museum there was slight damage to the wall and frame. As the AFP news agency reports, citing ANP, the court in The Hague spoke of a “shocking act” when the verdict was announced.

Climate activists throw Van Gogh paintings of tomato soup and mashed potatoes at Monet

The incident is one of a series of other attacks on museums. In London’s National Gallery they showered Vincent van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” ​​with tomato soup, in Potsdam activists threw mashed potatoes at a work by the impressionist Claude Monet. In August, two activists glued themselves to a work by Lucas Cranach the Elder in the Berlin Picture Gallery and in Dresden to Raphael’s world-famous Sistine Madonna.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, a climate activist protest is causing discussions. After the tragic accident in which a woman was run over by a concrete mixer truck in Berlin, the 44-year-old has now succumbed to her serious injuries.