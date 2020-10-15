Highlights: As soon as a person in Australia put his headphones on, his ears started tickling in a short time.

A dangerous Huntsman spider appears to rest in it when he takes off his headphones

Its video is being shared widely on social media, many users are writing that they never use this headphones again.

new Delhi

A plumber in Australia put headphones in ears. Shortly thereafter he felt like a tickle in his ears. He then lowered his headphones to check. What happened then, he was shocked to see the Huntsman Spider in a headphone protector. The dangerous and big Huntsman Spider was resting. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

The man’s name is Ollie Hurst, who hails from Perth. In the video, he is heard saying, ‘I knew very well that my ears were tickling.’ To remove the spider, he started shaking the headphones downwards but the spider was not in the mood to come out. Hurst said he didn’t want to come out, he was happy right there. He continued shaking the headphones but the spider did not come out. It is seen in Fujite that the person leaves the headphones later.

This video of Ollie Hurst has been posted on Facebook by ABC Perth which is becoming increasingly viral. Many Internet users are writing that they never use the headphones again. Some wrote that he would have preferred to buy the headphones instead of reusing them.

Huntsman spider is a species of spider of enormous size. Their poison is dangerous. Its poison makes the victim so helpless that they do not even find Hildul. Their poison is also dangerous for humans. If a Huntsman Spider bites a human, there is swelling, excessive pain, pulse rate irregularity, headaches and vomiting. If you cut it many times then the problem may increase.