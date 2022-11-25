Last July, Sebastien Haller discovered he had testicular cancer. In recent days he underwent a second operation

Another, yet another, step forward towards the hoped-for recovery was taken by Sebastian Haller, Franco-Ivorian striker of Borussia Dortmund. Since last July, the champion has been battling testicular cancer that he was diagnosed with and, in recent days, has undergone a second operation, after the first one he underwent in August.

The story of Sebastien Haller is truly creepy, Franco-Ivorian striker born in 1994who had started from the bottom up to become one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

Two years ago he amazed everyone, when with the shirt of theAjax he had managed to score over 30 goals in a single season.

Those performances had attracted the attention of the biggest teams in Europe to him, among which, in the end, it was the German team of the Borussia Dortmund.

The gialloneri have chosen him as substitute for departing striker Erling Halaandwho moved to Pep Guardiola’s court at Manchester City last summer.

A few weeks of training with his new team and that journey that began with great desire and many expectations, for Haller has become a nightmare.

The instrumental analyzes have in fact found in him a testicular tumor which, subsequently, the histological examinations confirmed to be in the form malicious.

Two interventions for Sebastien Haller

Credit: Getty Images

The world of football, since the day Haller and Borussia Dortmund communicated what happened, has been tightly around the attacker showing him as close as possible.

Proximity and transmitted force which served him a lot to face these first months of battle.

After an initial surgery, which he underwent in August, the footballer faced the whole oncological treatment pathway necessary.

Then, about a week ago, he himself had announced that, as foreseen from the beginning, there was a need for a new operation.

Speech that has been carried out in recent days and which, as can be seen from the message posted on social media by Sebastien, seems to be went well. Here’s what the bomber wrote: