Corentin Tolisso let himself in during the week new tattoo sting. In doing so, he violated the Corona guidelines of the DFL and his club, the FC Bayern Munich. Now the French apologized via social media.
Before the Bundesliga match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, the midfielder was reprimanded by sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and the fine was announced. “It’s of course annoying what Coco did. It will of course have consequences. We talked to him. He knows that he made a mistake. He’s not part of the squad either. He’ll get a fine, which we pay.” Will donate to a charity. He’s going to get a fine that he will feel. ”
Shortly thereafter, the association issued a press release in which the chairman of the board, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, spoke up. “We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing Corona situation. The prerequisite for this is that players, coaches and supervisors adhere to the rules of the DFL’s hygiene concept in an exemplary manner. Corentin Tolisso now has against them Guidelines are violated, although our sports and medical management continuously and clearly communicates these guidelines internally. We will not tolerate such violations. We will therefore impose a heavy fine on Corentin Tolisso, the amount we will donate to charitable purposes. “