After the “tank approval” .. Zelensky asks the West to supply him with long-range missiles

Zelensky said, in the context of his nightly message to his compatriots, that he is asking the West to supply him with long-range missiles, stressing the need not to take into account any “taboo” or “obstacle” that impedes the supply of weapons to Kyiv in order to protect itself from what he called “Russian terrorism.”

Ukraine has long requested qualitative American weapons so that it can attack prominent Russian targets, such as hitting points in the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

However, the United States remained conservative in its response to Ukraine, as it did not accept sending long-range weapons, in order to avoid hitting targets inside Russia, in a way that might lead to the transfer of the conflict to a broader scale.

Ukraine does not tire of demanding the ATACMS tactical missile system, which is a “surface-to-surface” system manufactured by the US defense company “Lockheed Martin”.

The range of this missile system reaches 300 kilometers, while it is characterized by a great driving force, which makes it have a great effect on the battlefield, if used.

The length of this missile system is 4 meters, along with a diameter of 610 millimeters, while it can be launched through the “MLRS” and “HIMARS” launchers.

Western countries are keen to provide defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Kyiv can stand up to Russian operations, but without enabling it to have offensive weapons that may reach Russia.