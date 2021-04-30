With Linda Zervakis, the “Tagesschau” lost a second familiar face within six months. The Hamburg native turns to her fans with news on Instagram.

Update from April 28, 11:45 a.m .: Now it is out! Ex- “Tagesschau” spokeswoman Linda Zervakis changes to the private television broadcaster ProSieben. The presenter announced this on Wednesday on her Instagram channel. “There was a lot of rumor and since today it’s official: Matthias and I will soon be the new couple on @prosieben. With the short and concise title “Zervakis & Opdenhövel live”, ”she wrote. Enclosed the spokeswoman posted a photo together with moderator Matthias Opdenhövel.

Both should provide information, interviews and background information, ProSieben announced on Wednesday. The format should run weekly at prime time from 8.15 p.m. to 10.15 p.m. “I can do it for a quarter of an hour. Now I have to prove that I can hang on for one and three quarters of an hour, ”said the 45-year-old, referring to her many years of experience in Germany

Most popular news program. In addition, the German-Greek reveals other reasons that prompted her to change careers.

“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live ”should go to the start before the federal elections in autumn. Zervakis especially wants a certain guest: “Our Chancellor Angela Merkel could stop by as a political pensioner shortly before Christmas.” Merkel could then tell what it was like to govern the country for so long.

Opdenhövel added: “The time is right now for such a program – information with attitude.” Several points are planned for each evening. “We want to tackle big issues that seem complicated.”

First report from April 26th, 9.45pm:

Munich – She showed absolutely nothing and moderated the ARD “Tagesschau” as if it were just one of many programs for her. It was her last appearance as a spokeswoman for Germany’s most watched news program. With a last “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen!” Linda Zervakis said goodbye to the audience and thus also to what is probably the most famous studio in Germany.

On Monday evening, the 45-year-old read the most important news of the day for the last time on the 8 p.m. program. Among other things, they revolved around the vaccination summit, military spending and the commemoration of the Chernobyl reactor disaster 35 years ago. At the end of the 15-minute block, she did not use large gestures or extra farewell words. Instead left

they do it at a general farewell to the audience. “I wish you a nice evening. Do it well and stay healthy, ”said Zervakis, who wore a bright red blazer, with a smile.

Linda Zervakis: Ouzo and bouquet of flowers for the ARD farewell – at least for the “topics of the day”

The second farewell followed later in the evening. For the ARD “Tagesthemen”, Zervakis read the news overview again. There the woman from Hamburg was honored in goodbye and there were also little flowers. After Ingo Zamperoni had presented his colleague – both with face masks – with a thick bouquet of flowers, he said: “We will miss you very, very much.” Zervakis was very happy and thanked him with a round of schnapps. “No Greek farewell without ouzo,” said the 45-year-old and toasted with Zamperoni.

Farewell to Ouzo: Linda Zervakis has left “Tagesschau” and “Tagesthemen”. © Screenshot: ARD media library

There were also warm words in the social networks: shortly after the broadcast, Zervakis was praised by users on Twitter as “the most sympathetic voice on the Tagesschau” and “always clear, authoritative and charming”. Some were astonished, however, because there was no bouquet of flowers or farewell words in the “Tagesschau”.

Tagesschau farewell to Zervakis: spokeswoman for the 8 p.m. news since 2013

Zervakis has been with ARD-aktuell since 2006 and has also spoken the 8 p.m. news of the ARD flagship since 2013. The news program currently attracts well over ten million viewers every day on all channels. The “Tagesschau” team valued Zervakis very much as a person and colleague, said ARD-aktuell editor-in-chief Marcus Bornheim at the beginning of April when the farewell message was announced. “The“ tagesschau ”very much regrets having to do without Linda Zervakis,” he said on the broadcast website.

In recent years, however, Zervakis has not only become a well-known television face because of the “Tagesschau”. The journalist with Greek roots, who lives with her family in Hamburg, was increasingly seen outside of the “Tagesschau”. In the program “Linda Zervakis: Alles auf Anfang” she went on a journey through time to formative places with prominent guests, took part in many celebrity quiz shows, set up and is the podcast “Gute Deutsche” with interviews with people with a migration background active in the social network Instagram. She also wrote books, so in 2020 she brought the bestseller “Etsikietsi. In search of my roots ”.

Lady in Red: Linda Zervakis has said goodbye to the ARD “Tagesschau”. © Screenshot ARD

Tagesschau farewell to Zervakis: Also active as an audio book speaker and actress in music videos

Most recently, she and her colleague Caren Miosga had made a name for themselves, because together they read in the audio book “Everyone has become so serious” by Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre and Martin Sutter. In the past few years she was also featured in music videos by the bands Beginner, Deichkind and Die Ärzte.

At first she didn’t want to reveal how things will go after the “Tagesschau”. But she wants that on hers

Announce her Instagram account, she had promised her followers at the beginning of April. There Zervakis found words for her farewell on Monday: “Those were eight exciting and wonderful years.” She thanked the entire team in front of and behind the camera: “Thank you for letting me be part of you and in I have learned a lot from you over the years that I would never want to miss. ”She was also enthusiastic about the audience’s post in the past few days:“ Simply indescribable. ”

In mid-December 2020, “Tagesschau” head spokesman Jan Hofer (69) had also resigned after around 36 years of service. Since then he has been a candidate for the RTL dance show “Let’s Dance” and will in future be the anchorman of a new weekly news program on RTL’s main evening program. On his last show he had taken off his red tie with a smile while saying goodbye to the audience. (dpa / mg)

