Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today, Wednesday, that Moscow is ready to “communicate and exchange information” with the United States on the “New START” treaty to limit nuclear weapons.
This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed, on Tuesday, the decision to suspend Russia in the treaty aimed at controlling nuclear weapons.
Ryabkov added that there is no need for regular dialogue with the United States on the treaty.
New START is the last remaining treaty between the United States and Russia to limit the strategic nuclear warheads each country can deploy.
