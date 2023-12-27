Paola Caruso says that her son is no better despite having undergone delicate surgery. He will have to use the brace forever, for the rest of his life

In an interview with Verissimo, in Silvia Toffanin's television lounge, Paola Caruso said that her son is not doing any better after the delicate surgery that he had to endure. In all likelihood, at this point, Michele will have to use a brace for the rest of his life. You will never be able to walk alone again. And for his family it is truly terrible news.

Paola Caruso in tears at Verissimo tells Silvia Toffanin how her 4-year-old son is doing. Last April you had to undergo surgery to hope to walk again on your own. At the moment, in fact, she can only do it with a guardian.

TO six months after the surgical operation, doctors examined the 4-year-old boy. But they had no good news for the little one. Unfortunately Michele has not improved at all, even though the doctors had given the family excellent hopes.

A mother cannot delude herself about her child's health and today I know that the damage they have caused him is unfortunately permanent. I still haven't been able to metabolize the pain, but I've noticed for months that there were no improvements in him.

These are the words of the mother of the 4 year old boy. Child who, at the moment, will not be able to walk alone. He is now hoping for new experimental treatments, since there is no therapy now. The brace and physiotherapy will be their life companions forever.

He will have to undergo many surgeries. What scares me is the pain my son will have to go through.

The showgirl has often told what happened in Egypt, where doctors gave him a shot that caused injury to a sciatic nerve. It was December last year and since then her family has been fighting to help the little boy walk on his own again.