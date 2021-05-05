Alberto Fernández decided to accelerate. Following the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice in favor of the City of Buenos Aires in the dispute over attendance at schools, by order of the President, the Government drafts the text of the bill which seeks to establish epidemiological criteria to manage the pandemic throughout the country.

High government sources confirmed to Clarín the president’s intention to advance the shipment of the project this week. The idea, they remarked, is advance “as quickly as possible” in Congress, with an eye on May 21, when the current DNU expires and the head of state must renew preventive and compulsory social isolation in the most complicated areas in terms of health.

Although there is expectation that it will be approved before that date, in the Casa Rosada they know that this will depend on the timing of the Congress. “If we do not arrive, it will remain for the next (DNU), but the important thing is to enter the worst months with clear rules. Because of the pandemic, but also because of the campaign ”, argued an official with an office a few meters from the President.

Cristina Kirchner, in the Senate, has a comfortable majority to make it happen when she decides, but the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, must articulate with opposition sectors to get your approval.

For that, although for now in an informal way, the most political swords of the Government work in the search for consensus with the governors. The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who polishes the letter of the text together with the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, have already received consultations from several governors, concerned about the scope of the project . In an election year, each actor – even the most loyal allies – calculates the political cost they face.

“The project will have objective parameters, which is something that the opposition always asked the Executive. They are parameters that are in the DNU and that they have always been, but the opposition does not usually read things, “ironized a close presidential collaborator.

As Alberto F. announced days ago, who rejects the objections of the opponents who speak of “superpowers”, it is “a project so that, based on clear and precise scientific criteria, the President of the Nation and the governors are empowered to take restrictions during this exceptional situation ”.

In line with the message sent by the Supreme Court of the need to establish specific health parameters for decision-making and for each restriction to be duly justified, the Government works in a scheme similar to that of the last DNU, with a kind of epidemiological traffic light.

The contagions during the last 14 days, the incidence on the population and the occupation of the intensive care beds would then be considered to be divided into four categories (low, medium, high risk and epidemiological alarm) and, consequently, that the President remains enabled to impose restrictions.

This point is key since as the Government understands, the High Court left an open door in the ruling of judges Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti.

The magistrates understood, as interpreted by the Government, that the State did not sufficiently justify its health intervention by ordering the suspension of the dictation of face-to-face classes. The reasoning they make is the following: with a good scientific argument, the suspension of classes could have been endorsed by the Court.

There lies a self-criticism in the Government when it is recalled that hours before Alberto’s first DNU, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, said that schools should remain open despite the health threat.

“The Court is a nod so that from politics and health criteria guidelines are set. And that is what we are going to do ”, indicated in Balcarce 50.

“The ruling – they added – incorporates the concept of concurrence: it says that a concurrent act is necessary, that is, a consensus. And recently that has just happened because today (for this Tuesday) the necessary parameters were agreed by a majority in the Federal Council of Education “.

In effect, the Federal Council of Education, headed by Minister Nicolás Trotta, approved with the vote of 22 districts (without the agreement of the City and Mendoza, but with the endorsement of Jujuy and Corrientes), guidelines to maintain presence in schools according to the sanitary qualification in which each jurisdiction is located.

The rationale is “to accompany the decline in circulation and decompress the health system in the face of a worsening of the pandemic.”

Thus, in case of low and medium epidemiological risk, face-to-face classes are maintained. In high-risk areas, progress will be made in an administered presence of a transitory nature, while in the event of a “health alarm”, as occurs in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the suspension of face-to-face classes corresponds.