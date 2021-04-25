E.t are intense days for Andrea Agnelli. From a sporting point of view, things are currently rather mediocre at Juventus Turin, the Italian record champions are in fourth place in Serie A before the 33rd match day and have to worry about participating in the upcoming Champions League. The new coach Andrea Pirlo is under criticism, but these everyday phenomena of the football business have been pushed into the background at the moment. Because a week ago twelve European top football clubs presented their idea of ​​a Super League, including Juventus Turin with President Andrea Agnelli.

The reactions were particularly devastating in Italy. After the teams withdrew from England, the remaining initiators also had to row back. Within a few days, a spring storm swept across European football, leaving all sorts of broken pieces. It would be an exaggeration to say that Andrea Agnelli, 45 years old and offspring of the famous Turin entrepreneurial family, loves such moments. But without these kinds of emotions and the feeling of standing in the eye of the cyclone, it doesn’t work for the Italian either.

It remains to be seen whether Agnelli’s need for adrenaline is an innate family matter or something that is shaped. Many connoisseurs in Italy currently remember the former Juventus sports director Luciano Moggi, who became the central figure in the 2006 Calciopoli scandal because of his fraud system. Moggi was one of Agnelli’s tutors, the critics note. If the controversial Juventus president has learned anything from the seedy manager, then it is, among other things, two beliefs. One is: do everything, everything, so that Juventus Turin has a glorious future. The other: You will make enemies in doing so – and that’s a good thing.



Juve boss Andrea Agnelli: One of the initiators and supporters of the Super League

:



Image: AFP





According to Agnelli, the Super League should guarantee a secure source of income for the European clubs in charge, which have been particularly affected in the wake of the corona pandemic. With his initiative he has made enemies in abundance. His personal friend and godfather of his daughter, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin, first described Agnelli as a “snake” and then as a “liar”. His reason: The Juventus president had campaigned for the reform of the Champions League hours before the coming-out, but the core of the reform would have been hit by the founding of the Super League. In Italy the insults were “Judas” and “Traitor”. If the chain smoker Agnelli were sensitive, he would be in a bad way. “The king is naked,” wrote the Turin newspaper “La Stampa”.

As a member of the Agnellis clan and as a Juventus president, you learn to deal as early as it is to take it in. Agnelli studied at Oxford, his English has had an elegant touch ever since, and he completed his studies at Milan’s elite Bocconi University. He gained practical experience at Piaggio, Auchan and Ferrari before he was appointed Juventus President in 2010. Under his aegis, Juventus once again rose to the top of the class in Serie A, most recently having won nine championship titles in a row, and the team made it to the final of the Champions League twice. Agnelli also brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin. Juventus did not have such a streak of success under grandfather Edoardo, nor under father Umberto, nor under Uncle Gianni as president. At the age of 45, Andrea Agnelli is the most successful club boss in the club’s history. Can you chase someone like that off the farm?

Since the failure of the Super League plan, rumors have been circulating in the Italian newspapers that Agnelli’s days as Juventus president are numbered. “Tuttosport”, for example, brought up Agnelli’s cousin Andrea Nasi as a potential successor. As it is said, a decision will be made in the family holding company Exor, which holds almost 64 percent of the shares in Juventus Turin, after the end of the season. The key figure is John Elkann, cousin Agnellis and Exor CEO. The relationship between the two is considered good. It currently seems unlikely that Elkann could chase the Juve president off the court. One reason for this is that, according to a survey, an above-average number of Juventus Tifosi were able to gain something from the Super League project. The real revolution in Turin would therefore be to dump the most successful club boss in history.