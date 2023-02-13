After the score was later 14:7, the Eagles had the ball again and were on the verge of moving further away, but it was initially a penalty that threw them back. With a yard to go, Philadelphia looked to reestablish a convoy for Jalen Hurts, who—as it worked so often in this game—pushed him to the new first try. Because Isaac Seumalo but moved too soon, it went back five yards. It took another play to go six yards, and Hurts inexplicably dropped the ball. Nick Bolton picked him up for Kansas City and carried him to the end zone. Suddenly it was 14:14.