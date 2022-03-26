Mike Frazzini, a former Amazon employee, had previously worked in the company’s book section.

Amazon Game Studios has known how to position itself with great successes such as New World, a fun MMORPG with a great ease to catch you, and the most recent Lost Ark, the other popular massively multiplayer developed by Smilegate that came under the umbrella of Amazon. Today we have learned that the architect of these successes, Mike Frazziniwould have left Amazon Game Studios.

Frazzini was a former employee of Amazon.com Inc. who helped start Amazon Game Studios, after working on the book section from Amazon. Until now the head of Amazon Game Studios was a novice in the video game sector when he took charge of the division. The company had canceled several projects before finding the success of New World.

Frazzini retires to focus on his familyMike was there from the start of Amazon Games, and his leadership and perseverance helped build our gaming division from the ground up,” Amazon spokesman Ryan Jones said in a statement issued by Bloomberg. Jones has recalled that the recent successes with New World and Lost Ark are the result of a long-term vision that Mike Frazzini helped establish.

This past Friday, Frazzini reportedly told staff that he would be retiring as head of Amazon Game Studios. to focus on your familyshared the Amazon spokesman. “We are very grateful for all your contributions and we wish mike the best“, Expressed Jones. If you want to know more about the latest success that Amazon Game Studios brought us, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Lost Ark available.

