Currently, Zack Snyder’s Justice League (to differentiate it from the original), is now available at HBO Max, like other video-on-demand services.

Likewise, through various digital content stores. This film is the vision of this filmmaker of the film that began, but could not finish in his time due to personal circumstances. The fact is that its outcome somehow points to a continuation.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out now

And not only that, but even a prequel. Snyder talked about the matter together with Jim lee, the CCO of Dc comics. But it seems that those who want it to be a continuation in film form will be a little disappointed.

The idea of ​​this director is that it is in the form of new comics. These would take as a basis what was raised by the end of this film. So what comes next would fall into the category of spoilers for those who have not seen it.

One of the approaches would be the post-apocalyptic world of Knightmare controlled by Darkseid, and those who survived the final battle. They would be about Batman, Cyborg, Flash, Deathstroke Y Mere.

Within this story the death of Robin, killed by the Joker. Own Zack snyder consider your version of Justice league the last installment of his ‘Snyderverse’, of which they are part Man of steel Y Batman v superman.

The idea is that the sequel and prequel would be like comics

But he wants the fans, with their support, to help him convince Dc comics to make the comics that continue the story. Snyder He talked about the plans that were had a few years ago.

‘I talked to Jim about it, we literally had a plan to do a comic’he commented. Part of it would be based on the board they had at an exhibit in Dallas, and also on the history of the Joker Y Robin. But back then some changes came.

That was when the AT&T bought from Time warner, and that caused modifications in Dc comics. It was then that Jim lee told Zack snyder ‘maybe in the future if there is support from the fans’.

The director ended by saying ‘but we’ll see’. Remembering what this filmmaker said at the exhibition, his original plans were to unite this film ‘and the DC Universe [por] whole’. That would be in a total battle against Darkseid in two direct sequels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

