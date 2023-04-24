Evacuation flight.. the first stage
- A team of elite British forces headed for Khartoum late Saturday night, aboard a US military aircraft, as part of a separate, but coordinated, US evacuation mission..
- Upon landing, the British soldiers left their American counterparts, obtained a number of local vehicles, and headed through town towards the UK Embassy..
- The British mission and diplomats were located in an area in Khartoum, located between the two sides of the conflict, which made their extraction even more risky..
- During the Sabbath day, those who were to be rescued gathered together.
- About 20 British diplomats are believed to have been evacuated, along with family members and a handful of officials from other countries Britain has offered to help..
- The forces met with about 30 people, including children, and prepared to leave.
- They had to assess the situation on the ground, and see if it was safe enough to get them out, without further support.
The second phase
- In parallel with the first phase of the mission, two Royal Air Force transport planes (C130 Hercules) and (Airbus) took off. A400M) from Akrotiri, a sprawling British military base in Cyprus.
- The aircraft, operating in coordination with the French and US armed forces and with the permission of the Sudanese army, landed at Wadi Saidna Airport, about 30km north of Khartoum, at around 1am on Sunday UK time..
- This was about an hour and a half after the American plane – carrying the first team of elite British soldiers – landed in Khartoum.
The most dangerous stage
- Then came the potentially most dangerous phase of the rescue mission.
- The “elite team” and the diplomats had to travel from their assembly point in Khartoum to the airport, a journey of about 30 kilometers, through multiple checkpoints..
- In the event of heavy fighting, it was planned to send in more British planes and troops, capable of “breaching” the checkpoints and reaching the diplomats..
- In this case, the soldiers present with the diplomats should have protected them from the fighting and waited for help to arrive, rather than continuing to drive, according to Sky News.
- Fortunately, there was a window of relative calm in the area, which allowed soldiers to ferry the diplomats to the airport.
What happened at the airport?
- Once at the airport, the diplomats and families boarded the plane.
- The two British planes took off around 9 am, UK time, and returned to Cyprus.
- It is believed that the plane was on the ground for about 7 to 8 hours.
