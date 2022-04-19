Those nostalgic for Mega Drive will continue to be sweet with another film adaptation of a legendary saga.

After the success of Sonic: The Movie, it seems that SEGA He wants to continue making his first steps in the cinema, bringing more classic protagonists to the big screen. The hedgehog tape has already released its sequel and is one of the most watched video game movies, so it is not surprising that there is a desire to go a little further.

As exclusively collected by the media dead lineWe will have a film adaptation of the Street of Rage saga. The classic Mega Drive beat ’em up is getting an action movie with the participation of dj2 Entertainment (who collaborated on Sonic) and Escape Artists, responsible for the Equalizer saga.

The director of John Wick will participateJoining these teams will be the internationally known director for being the creator of John Wick: Derek Kolstad. This continues to be linked to video games, and will write the script after it was announced that he will also be behind the Splinter Cell series for Netflix. In addition, the mere fact that the creator of John Wick is dealing with adapting such an action-focused franchise has sat very well with the fan community.

In the absence of knowing more details about the project, it goes without saying that the Street of Rage saga was released on consoles through Mega Drive trying to bring home the experiences of the arcades. The latest release in the series is Street of Rage 4, which came back in style, although if you want to know more, we invite you to take a look at its analysis.

More about: Street of Rage, Film, Street of Rage 4, SEGA, John Wick and Derek Kolstad.