Right-wing ideologues from Germany react enthusiastically to the events in Washington – they want to do it even better themselves.

August 2020, Berlin: Dozens of people with Reich war flags break barriers on the sidelines of a rally by corona deniers, run past security forces on the stairs of the Reichstag building. The police can only hold them back with difficulty.

January 2021, Washington, DC: Hundreds of people storm the Capitol with “Trump 2020” flags, break into the building and devastate offices. MPs must be brought to safety while Joe Biden’s election victory is to be officially declared.

Right-wing extremists at work, in the USA already one step further in the destruction of democracy, while in Berlin a mixture of vaccine opponents, corona deniers, right-wingers and supporters of the QAnon myth came together. They, here and there, have one thing in common: Many of them see Trump as a savior who fights for the good and against the secret machinations of the “elites”.

The attacks from the ideological conspiracy milieu in Germany are still limited to tirades of agitation on the Internet and minor riots, the supporters spread false information and dream of the X day. The Telegram news service with its chats and forums is their indignation machine. What happened in the USA is being enthusiastically commented on. Experts watch with concern how the storming of the Capitol might spur the scene.

In Telegram groups called “Freedom Chat” or “Peace, Freedom, Facts” they rush and network. Groups such as the “Reichsbürger” channel “Deutschlandtreff” or the group “Q-Anon Germany” have gained members since the protests against the corona measures.

In the chat “Info Thuringia stands together” someone writes about the official final result of the US presidential election, which is to be announced that evening in the Capitol: “Now, despite the best evidence of all time, we will perhaps experience the greatest overturning of a legal system ?! But we Germans know that from the last few months. “

The vegan chef Attila Hildmann, one of the main characters in the scene, comments: “They copied well from us GERMANS!” FSN, the media portal of neo-Nazi Patrick Schröder, writes: “Donald Trump is 10 times more based than most AfD MPs in all parliaments. “The illustration for this text is a syringe. The right-wing extremist Youtuber Hagen Grell cheers in his channel: “THAT is a storm on parliament (not like it was back then in Berlin)”. His channel has over 21,000 subscribers.

The rhetoric is not new. For months there has been talk in chats and groups about wanting to overthrow the government and especially Chancellor Angela Merkel: “[…] We will, can and must free ourselves from the Merkel regime “, comments a user under a video on the” Team Heimat “channel, but with a view to the USA,” 99 percent of Germans have forgotten that they have to take care of Germany first “.

Judith Rahner from the Amadeu Antonio Foundation followed the reactions to the storm on the Capitol. “I perceive the scenes as euphoric. These are exactly the images that this scene needs to celebrate the overthrow of the hated democracy. ”It is alarming that heavily armed men in Washington found access to the heart of democracy without great resistance. Not least because it would fuel the dream of chaos and self-empowerment in Germany as well.

When it became clear that security forces were bringing the situation in Washington under control, some saw the riot as a staging of the so-called Deep State or “the Antifa” with the aim of denigrating Donald Trump. The right-wing Youtuber Heiko Schrang speaks of the “alleged Trump coup” and a “fairy tale”.

The “Deep State” is a conspiracy myth from the environment of the QAnon followers: inside. Accordingly, the political happening in public is a show to cover up what is actually going on behind the scenes. The followers: inside this myth see Donald Trump as a hero who exposes the Deep State and fights for the good.

Such narratives of secret plans and higher powers are based on an anti-Semitism, which has been a connecting element in online chat groups between Reich citizens, right-wing nationalists, QAnon supporters and lateral thinkers in the online chat groups since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the “corona critics” it is no longer just about the measures to contain the pandemic. Instead, anti-democratic resentments and right-wing extremist views are exchanged in chats and at demonstrations. Under real names, a man from Paderborn shares the lie in the local Telegram group: “30 MILLION DEATH VICTIMS DUE TO” LOCKDOWN MEASURES “. That even puts HOLOCAUST in the shade! ”The normalization of NS comparisons, Holocaust relativization and unconstitutional symbols – all common.

For some, what Democrats see as a savage attack on the center of US democracy is still far too little. Jürgen Elsässer, publisher of the right-wing extremist Compact magazines, published his opinion on the riots in the USA on Thursday morning: The “revolution” had failed, which was mainly due to the fact that the protesters were too peaceful and too poorly organized.

Elsasser also called the riots in Berlin a disappointed “storm”. The head of the Austrian Identitarian Movement, Martin Sellner, found the action “tactically bad”, as he communicated via Telegram, “too chaotic”. He gives instructions on how it should have been done instead.

In the chats, hatred of the public service media is also rampant, which is unloading into malicious joy at violent riots against journalists in Washington.

Biden’s election in the USA and the measures to combat the corona pandemic in Germany have nothing to do with each other. And yet they are linked in the Telegram chats when false information is shared about the allegedly “stolen election” in the USA and about curfews in Germany. This reinforces the vague feeling: Those up there in government are duping us down here, the “people”.

Those who broke into the US capital’s Capitol on Wednesday and those who applaud it in lateral thinking groups have more in common than a refusal to wear a breathing mask in the midst of a global pandemic.

Anti-democracy and racism are close together. While the racist southern flag is blowing in the pictures from the Capitol, the Reich war flag, which is a Nazi symbol in Germany, appeared again and again last summer at lateral thinking demonstrations.

What the majority of the people in the pictures of the Capitol have in common with the driving influencers and leading lateral thinkers on Telegram: They are white, mostly male and, according to their own statements, concerned about the welfare of their country. In a comment on a video from the Capitol, someone wrote: “Today is Patriots Day, burn them down the red fascists.”

When the pictures of the “Black Lives Matter” movement went around the world last summer, they found no sympathy in the telegram groups of lateral thinkers, on the contrary: the demonstrators were labeled terrorists. After the failed attack on the Capitol, Black Lives Matter activists were also accused of inciting the crowd.

The false information and doomsday scenarios in Telegram chats have long created a climate in Germany in which the boundaries of what can be thought and say are shifting. That is dangerous, warns Judith Rahner: “Apocalyptic scenarios, as they are described in the forums, legitimize violence. I see the danger of enormous radicalization there. Two to three people are enough to go crazy. “

The exchange of events like the one in Washington creates a new “we” feeling among those who have quarreled with friends and family over the rejection of the corona measures.

Common enemy images – Angela Merkel, the “Deep State” or the Antifa – weld strangers together. From the mask-free rave in the supermarket to the “storm” on the Reichstag, the new group feeling brings people to the street who did not know each other before and who experience the feeling of belonging again through these shared experiences.

How far this new self-image can lead to anti-democratic self-empowerment became evident with the attack on the Capitol. By networking in public chats, the right-wing extremist echo chamber is also growing in Germany. Right-wing ideologies have been the basis of a debate from the very beginning, as it is now being led by lateral thinkers, right-wing extremists and conspiracy ideologues on Telegram.