The prices of soybeans, corn and wheat closed lower this Thursday in Chicago after losing part of the rebound of the day before, caused by a favorable report from the US Department of Agriculture on the forecasts of planting of soybeans and corn.

A) Yes, soybeans lost 12 dollars (2.5%) and traded at 515 dollars per ton. Corn lost 0.8% and fell to $ 220 per ton. Whereas wheat also fell 1% and fell to $ 224 per ton.

The USDA projected in its report on Wednesday that 35.4 million hectares of soybeans will be planted in the North American country while the market waited for a million more, so there would be problems with supply if demand remains firm. In 2020 they had planted 33 million hectares.

In the case of corn, the USDA estimated 36.9 million hectares planted while the market expected 800,000 more hectares. Meanwhile, 36.8 million hectares had been planted last season.