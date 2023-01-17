Oleksiy Aristovich announced his resignation on Facebook, after publicly apologizing and retracting his comments in a post on Telegram..

The Ukrainian Air Force said that a residential complex was hit by a Russian “KH-22” missile, which Kyiv does not have the equipment to shoot down..

“I offer my sincere apologies to the victims, their relatives, the residents of Dnipro, and everyone who was deeply hurt by my false account of why the Russian missile hit a residential building,” Aristovich wrote.