NNot even 35 percent for the SPD, Greens and FDP in Hesse, in Bavaria only just under 26 percent: The most recent state election results are also an expression of citizens’ dissatisfaction with the traffic light coalition in the federal government. In both federal states, the government parties are losing their share of the vote, sometimes more, sometimes less painfully. The self-proclaimed progress coalition two years ago has become a coalition of losers.

But the willingness to make a realistic self-assessment still seems to have room for improvement, particularly among the Social Democrats. The traffic lights are doing a good job, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) spokesman on Monday. On the evening of the election, SPD leader Saskia Esken presented herself in defense and self-praise mode: People are very much concerned with people’s problems, “with a “sustainable, viable planet, for example”.

Weak economic development

A size smaller would probably do the trick too. According to the analyzes of the election researchers in both Bavaria and Hesse, the most important issue for the election decision was Germany’s weak economic development. While other large economies are growing again, the hoped-for recovery in this country is being pushed further and further into the future. After all economic research institutes have already revised their forecasts downwards, Economics Minister Robert Habeck will also do the same on Wednesday: According to the new government forecast, gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent this year.

Apart from the Growth Opportunities Act – which is far too small – the traffic light coalition has not found an answer to this weakness. The strategy of attracting companies to the country or keeping them here with new subsidies is not a sustainable one, even if it comes from a green-led economics ministry.







Those who are not worried about their jobs in an industrial company also suspect this. The FDP would like to help entrepreneurs and consumers with lower taxes. But because the SPD and the Greens want to further expand the welfare state, the only option left for the Liberals is to prevent tax increases. From the voters’ point of view, this is not enough, as the losses for the FDP show.

The results for the Greens, meanwhile, show that they are essentially a 15 percent party. This portion of the electorate shares their focus on putting climate protection above all else, on using micromanagement in German boiler rooms, garages and canteens to save the global climate or at least try to. The vast majority of citizens, however, consider other political projects to be more urgent.

After the Building Energy Act, immigration policy will be the next test for the Greens. For many members of the party, humanity comes first, and for many voters, a significant limit on immigration. Habeck has signaled that he will also support morally difficult decisions. This is a start – but not yet a fundamental policy change for the traffic light coalition.