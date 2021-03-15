After the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD can rule again with Dreyer. Now she still has to decide on a coalition – will it be the “traffic light” again?

Update from March 15, 3:49 p.m.: There is movement in the coalition formation in Rhineland-Palatinate. The state executive of the Greens spoke out on Monday in favor of opening exploratory talks with the SPD and FDP. There was a unanimous decision that we want to start explorations with the SPD and FDP for a new traffic light alliance, ”said top candidate Anne Spiegel after the committee meeting. “The way is clear from the green side.”

Update from March 15, 2:53 p.m .: After the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, the election winner SPD wants to talk to the Greens and FDP about a continuation of the traffic light coalition. The SPD state chairman, Roger Lewentz, announced on Monday that talks would be “swiftly commencing” with the two previous government partners.

The SPD state executive meets on Monday evening to officially decide whether to start exploratory talks with the Greens and the FDP. This government alliance is considered the favorite of Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (see first report).

State elections in RLP: Free voters move into the state parliament for the first time – another coalition option?

First report from March 15th, 1 p.m .: Mainz – The state election in Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday, together with the election in Baden-Württemberg, marked the start of the super election year 2021. Prime Minister Malu Dreyer of the SPD was able to defend her majority with more than 35 percent of the vote, despite a small loss of votes. The CDU with top candidate Christian Baldauf, on the other hand, has to cope with a historic election defeat of 27.7 percent. A total of six parties moved into the state parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate. In addition to the SPD and CDU, there are the Greens, the FDP, the AfD and, for the first time, the Free Voters.

Now the SPD has to decide on a coalition. Mathematically, a traffic light coalition, a grand coalition and a coalition of SPD, Greens and Free Voters or an alliance of SPD, FDP and Free Voters would be possible. The Free Voters have already announced that they are going into the opposition. Therefore, only a traffic light coalition or a grand coalition in Rhineland-Palatinate is conceivable.

State elections in Rhineland-Palatinate: Renewed “traffic light coalition” likely – “our first choice”

Scenario one – traffic light coalition from SPD-Greens-FDP: Dreyer had already said on the evening of the election that a continuation of the “traffic light coalition” would be “our first choice”. The representatives of the Greens and the FDP have always spoken out in favor of a new edition. “We governed very well for five years and we all achieved our common goals,” said Malu Dreyer on election evening in the ZDF. Therefore, the traffic light coalition is the most likely government in Rhineland-Palatinate. In 2016 there was a “traffic light coalition” there for the first time. “We want to continue the traffic lights, I’ve never made that a secret. Everyone knew that, and we will go this way now, ”said Dreyer at SWR1 on Monday.

State elections in Rhineland-Palatinate: Grand coalition mathematically possible – but unlikely

Scenario two – grand coalition of the SPD-CDU: Another possibility for an alliance in Rhineland-Palatinate is the grand coalition. It would be mathematically possible after the state elections, but unlikely. Dreyer granted in an interview with SWR1 already a rejection of the alliance with the CDU. “The voters would be quite astonished if I said now: We are going in this direction.” Nevertheless, there should be a good relationship with the CDU.

It seems to be relatively clear in Rhineland-Palatinate that there will be a new “traffic light coalition”. “I am very confident that these talks will be fruitful,” said Prime Minister Dreyer about talks with the Greens and the FDP. In Baden-Württemberg, on the other hand, the choice of a coalition partner is not as clear as in Rhineland-Palatinate. Prime Minister Kretschmann (the Greens) kept two options open there. (Dana Popp / dpa)