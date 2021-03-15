For the CDU, the election kick-off for the super election year 2021 was a debacle. An initial data analysis now shows possible reasons for the party’s failure.

Mainz – The CDU is currently in a downward spiral. After the headlines about bad corona crisis management, several corruption scandals of individual members of the Bundestag followed. The poor election results seem to be the first wake of voters for the fuss about the CDU in recent weeks – at least that suggests an initial data analysis of the election results from Rhineland-Palatinate.

After losing state elections: CDU is looking for mistakes

Intensive research into the causes is now underway in the CDU. A Data analysis of the election results from the regional returning officer in Rhineland-Palatinate gives the first clues as to what could have been the cause. The reasons for the defeat seem pretty well known. Because shortly before the state elections, several cases of corruption in the mask affair were uncovered. There are also windy deals with Azerbaijan. As a result, three politicians resigned from the Union parliamentary group and the parliamentary group demanded a so-called “declaration of honor” from everyone.

As suspected by many observers, the corruption scandals probably had a direct impact on the election results in Rhineland-Palatinate. At least that is what an initial data analysis of the election results suggests. After evaluating postal ballot data, the official electoral statisticians came to the conclusion that “voters who made their voting decision at a later point in time more often opted for the SPD and the Free Voters and less often in favor of the CDU”. Current results such as the mask affair are likely to have had a significant impact on the voters’ decision.

State election of Rhineland-Palatinate: Voters migrated from CDU to free voters

Many CDU voters are likely to have chosen the Free Voters because of the mask affair, among other things. As a result, the party succeeded for the first time in the state parliament. For the CDU top candidate Christian Baldauf, this voter hike left considerable damage. The data analysts conclude that “both parties are competing for similar groups of voters”. The Free Voters were particularly successful in rural regions, often also in places where the CDU had previously been elected by a majority. The state chairman of the Free Voters, Stephan Wefelscheid, sees it a little differently: “But we are not a worm extension of the CDU. The growth is fed by all parties. ”

Political scientist Uwe Jun from the University of Trier is of the opinion that the Free Voters did benefit from the weakness of the CDU. “The Free Voters did two things well: They put the communal aspects in the foreground. But they also aggressively criticized the federal government’s corona management. And so we were able to attract voters from the CDU, ”said Jun der dpa. The CDU lost more voters to the SPD. For example, it was able to win a majority in the Vulkaneifel district, in which the CDU has always been in front in elections since 1979.

The traffic light parties are now preparing a roadmap for the formation of a new government in Rhineland-Palatinate. The SPD is currently preparing for a state board meeting on Monday evening. The state board of the FDP wants to discuss how to proceed by Wednesday at the latest. The Greens have already signaled their willingness to form a coalition. (phf)

