After his inauguration as Chief of Cabinet, Juan Manzur toned down the fracture in the national government and decided “finished” and “settled” the differences in the Front of All. “Today our political space is totally united, totally cohesive“, remarked the former governor of Tucumán.

“The logical and proper differences In a field of politics and in a plural space like ours, they are finished and are settled“, assured Manzur, in a meeting with the press accredited in Casa Rosada after the ceremony in which he assumed his position in the national cabinet.

“This is the message I have to give. Today our political space is totally united, totally cohesive, following the indications of who commands the Executive Power, who is the President of the Nation, “added Cristina Kirchner’s former Minister of Health – with whom he had his explicit differences – about Alberto Fernández’s situation. And he reiterated:” Peronism, the Frente de Todos, is totally united , totally cohesive “.

Manzur was made official in his new position this Monday, after a week of fractures in the ruling party. After the defeat in the PASO, more than one ten officials linked to hard Kirchnerism presented their resignation.

President Alberto Fernandez swears in Juan Manzur, the new Chief of Staff. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

In addition, Cristina Kirchner published a furious public letter in which she criticized the progress of the economy, targeted Alberto Fernández’s press chief and pressed for a change in the Cabinet leadership. In that letter, the vice president made public her request that Manzur reach that position instead of the appointed Santiago Cafiero.

Finally, after days of uncertainty within the Executive, Aníbal Fernández replaced Sabina Frederic in Security, Daniel Filmus joined Roberto Salvarezza in Science, Julián Domínguez came to Agriculture through Luis Basterra and Jaime Perzyck replaced Nicolás Trotta in Education.

And, as the vice president had requested, Manzur landed at the head of the Cabinet for Cafiero, who took over as chancellor for Felipe Solá.

Manzur’s appointment was also discussed by referents of feminism and generated tension with the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta. It is that the minister denounced the former governor in March 2019 for obstructing a legal abortion in her province.

Gómez Alcorta held a meeting with Alberto Fernández this Saturday to reaffirm “our irrevocable and unavoidable commitment to gender and diversity policies,” as the official herself summarized on her Twitter account.

“We will continue working every day to design and strengthen measures that protect and expand the rights of women and LGBTI +, because it is absolute priority of our government, “added Gómez Alcorta, who also put the magnifying glass on the” lack of gender parity in the Cabinet “, since there are only two ministers (herself and Carla Vizzotti, in Health). The photo of the President that explains to his minister was also criticized for the symbolic.

Manzur and economic measures

In addition, he was convinced that Argentina is going through “the last stage” of the coronavirus, so he fed the hope of the Economic recovery.

“We are firmer than ever. With a huge challenge ahead. We are in the last stage of this pandemic in Argentina. We are going to see this economic recovery how speed it up in the coming times, “he said.



President Alberto Fernandez swears in the new Ministers. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

In that sense, he announced that between Monday afternoon and Tuesday he has scheduled a series of meetings with “the entire economic cabinet.” “Gradually, to the extent that I internalize in detail, we are going to announce these measures, surely in the course of this week, “said Manzur.

In the coming days, Minister Martín Guzmán is expected to implement an increase in the minimum wage, a bonus for retirees and zero-rate loans, in a series of announcements with the November legislative elections in the spotlight. The political fracture delayed the plans.

