When everyone seemed to have already forgotten the strange and mysterious case of the sonic attack in Cuba, where foreign diplomats fell stunned with unexplained brain injuries, a CIA spy in Russia soon after experienced the same.

It is the case of Marc Polymeropoulos. His entire story is a carbon copy of what foreign diplomats related to researchers and doctors in Cuba. And there is another fact that coincides between the Cuban and the Russian experience: the victims are usually in hotels.

Polymeropoulos woke up in his Moscow hotel room with his head spinning and his ears ringing, he told the BBC. “I felt like I was going to throw up. I couldn’t get up. I was falling,” he recalls. “I was shot numerous times and this was the scariest experience of my life.”

North American Embassy in Havana. Photo: AP

Polymeropoulos had spent years in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan as a senior CIA officer fighting America’s war on terror. But that night in Moscow he thinks he was attacked by a secret microwave weapon.

After Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election, the CIA issued a “call to action” and reassigned seasoned officers like Polymeropoulos to “go into combat.”

Eventually he would become acting chief of clandestine operations in Europe and Eurasia, working with allies to expose Moscow activity, including the 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England.

In December 2017 he visited Moscow, but not covertly. He wanted to use a regular “liaison” meeting between Russian and American spies to see the country for himself. He was not there, he insists, for any clandestine activity. The Russians had not liked it to be, but they accepted.

It was at the beginning of the trip that he fell ill. Upon his return to the United States, the vertigo was gone, but other symptoms persisted to this day.

“I have had a migraine headache for three years in a row. It has never gone away,” he told the BBC. Unable to work a full day, he took months off, beginning a long medical journey.

His suspicions arose when he recalled the Cuban case, from 2016.

Doctors, FBI investigators and US intelligence agencies spent months trying to piece together the puzzle in Havana, where Washington says they fell ill in 2016 24 people, including U.S. officials and their spouses, in their homes and subsequently in some hotels.

Some Canadian diplomats they also got sick.

Medical examinations revealed that US diplomats developed changes in the tranches of white matter that allow communication between various parts of the brain.

Hotel Capri in Havana, scene of one of the attacks in Cuba. Photo: AP

White matter, found in the deepest tissues of the brain, acts as a link between neurons.

Loud and mysterious sounds, followed by buzzing and hearing loss led investigators to suspect “sonic attacks.” But it is not clear that the sound is responsible. The sounds could be a side effect of something else that caused the damage. The whole case ended up being called the Havana Syndrome.

“What happened to the American diplomats in Cuba, it happened to me in Moscow“, believes Polymeropoulos.

Who is guilty

When the scandal broke out in Cuba, an attempt was made to find a culprit.

There was talk of “a hard-line Cuban government sector” opposed to the normalization of relations with Washington. But the idea of mystery.

Max Friedman, a professor of history at the American University and an expert on the international relations of the United States in the 20th century, told Clarion then that everything was “a story very mysterious because apparently it is not an attack authorized by the Raúl Castro regime. “

Castro was in fact always very cooperative with the investigation and denied being involved in the attacks. Was it the Russians? That is the question asked by the British channel BBC in a note entitled “Is Russia targeting CIA spies with secret weapons? “

In December 2020, the first comprehensive evaluation came from the US National Academies of Sciences. A committee concluded that the symptoms were “consistent with the effects of the energy of pulsed radio frequency and directed, “ruling out other possibilities, including poisoning or a psychological cause.

“We found that a subset of individuals shared some clinical findings very unusual and distinct from the onset of their illnesses, and it was these findings that led us to our judgment, “said Stanford University Professor David A Relman, who chaired the panel.

But did not conclude whether the pulse was used as a weapon or who was behind attacks, because that was beyond the committee’s remit.

When Polymeropoulos was initially examined by CIA medical officials, he was told that his symptoms were slightly different from those in Havana and ruled out any link, leaving him disappointed. And to all without answers.

