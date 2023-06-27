As a follow-up to the slavery apologies, the cabinet allocated more than 200 million euros for ‘awareness’ and commemoration of the past. The distribution of that money is sensitive. Descendants help decide where the money goes. Is everyone included?

In December, Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not put a ‘full stop’, but a ‘comma’ when apologizing for our country’s slavery past. And so the government pulled the plug: more than 200 million euros for education, museums, memorial sites and archives, among other things, must create ‘permanent awareness’ of the past.

But about how you distribute that money across Suriname, the Caribbean islands and the communities here, it remained quite silent. Until now. In a letter, Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Interior Affairs, CDA) writes that discussions have already been held with ‘descendants’ of enslaved people ‘and other parties involved’, especially to discuss their wishes and grievances. The ultimate aim is for the money to become ‘low-threshold and widely accessible’.

But with whom exactly the government is talking remains unclear to the outside world. Just like how and where the money ends up. See also Malcolm X's daughters demand $100 million from CIA, FBI and NYPD for concealing murder evidence

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

For example, who were the ‘representatives’ of descendants of enslaved people who came to talk at the Catshuis? The cabinet did not make the guest list public, under the guise that not everyone present would want to. There are still ‘large meetings’ in the country, but of course there is not one committee of descendants to which the cabinet can report.

To ring

Take Surinam. Anyone who ‘rings’ at the embassy will be heard. And the cabinet has appointed a special envoy who will travel to the country to take stock of plans. But the crux is also: Suriname is a divided country of Creoles, Hindustanis, Javanese, Maroons, et cetera. The indigenous population alone lives in 52 villages, each with a village chief. And the indigenous people are again the smallest ethnic group. Or: will you talk to everyone later? The committees of the Surinamese community in the Netherlands are hardly known among the inhabitants of Paramaribo. The risk: who will soon feel unheard and left out? See also 'Populists, Lula and Bolsonaro make mistakes in the economy' - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Prime Minister Mark Rutte during his speech in which the cabinet apologized for the slavery past. © ANP

The cabinet seems to see that risk, because attention to one may not lead to ‘repression of the experience’, writes Bruins Slot. The money must also be distributed fairly between Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Netherlands. A ‘geographical balance’, Bruins Slot calls it.

Of all the millions, 100 million euros is available as a subsidy for ‘social initiatives’. These must come from ‘bottom up’, so ideas from ‘descendants themselves’, for example theater or so-called oral history.

But who decides who gets what is still uncertain. This should also be discussed with the applicants of the plans themselves. And so it may be that they will soon take a seat on the committee that distributes the money. Those who are not at the table will soon have reason to complain. Numerous meetings will be organized in the near future to collect ideas. In the autumn, more should become clear about the follow-up. See also Quique: "We treat Levante like the first in the table"

That is a long process, the minister admits, but put it bluntly: you don’t want experts from The Hague to decide which monument will get more, or which plantation will be restored. Then it is again the Netherlands that decides.

Watch all our videos about politics here: