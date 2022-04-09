And Mohamed Salah published, on Friday evening, through his account on “Instagram”, a picture of him, and in the background appears the sentence: “Liverpool was made for me, and I was born for Liverpool.”

Mohamed Salah is negotiating with Liverpool about renewing the contract, which ends in the summer of 2023, but the negotiations are currently suspended due to the dispute over Mohamed Salah’s new salary, despite press reports indicating a breakthrough between the two parties.

And earlier, Salah said during an interview with the British “Sky Sports” network, hours before Liverpool’s decisive match against Manchester City in the English Premier League: “There are many things about negotiations that people do not know, I do not like to be selfish and talk at the moment about My future, and we are in the most important stage of the season. I have to talk about the team, that is the most important thing at the moment.”

He added, “I know what I’m doing, so I’m not bothered by the contract renewal negotiations, I’m focused on the team, winning trophies and giving everything for the club. I have to be optimistic about the new contract, and we’ll see what happens.”

And whether he expected to sign a new contract with Liverpool in the end, Mohamed Salah replied with a hesitant answer that: “I cannot say yes, and I cannot say no, I have repeatedly said what I want in this matter,” referring to his desire to stay with the Reds. .

He continued, “I cannot go into details of the matter, because the situation is sensitive, I cannot talk about my contract, I focus on the team.”

He concluded: “I do not think that the negotiations to renew my contract with Liverpool will affect my level on the field. I am a professional player.”