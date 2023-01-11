Before the start of the last round of the first round of the Gulf Championship, which will be decisive in determining the identity of the teams qualified for the semi-final round, “Sky News Arabia” met with the director of the Sports City in Basra, Lutfi Al-Jazaery, to reveal the real causes of the water gathering incident, and the possibility of its recurrence.

Al-Jazaery said: “During the match that brought together the Omani and Yemeni teams, the conditions were normal in the stadium because the permeability of the soil was working well, but the increase in the amount of rain, which was estimated at about 400,000 liters, affected the floor in the process of water permeation during the second match that was held between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The director of the Sports City added, “One of the reasons for the pooling of water is also that the floor was under the supervision of the participating teams’ training for a period of ten days, in addition to holding about 8 matches in only 3 days, which increased the impact on the soil.”

Regarding questioning the safety of the stadium’s water drainage system and its conformity with modern international specifications, he said: “The stadium was implemented by a British company, and the water drainage system is built according to the latest international specifications, and approved by the International Football Association, but the rain falls for about eight consecutive hours without stopping, It caused the drainage system to not be able to work in good conditions.”

He added that the pooling of water was not an incident that occurred for the first time in the stadiums, as he explained, “The law of the International Federation requires that the ball move when it is shot for about a meter, and during the match between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the ball was moving for a distance of five or six meters, and therefore there was no reason to stop the match before The match observer, because it is a normal situation and is present in all stadiums in the world.

With regard to the current state of the floor of the Palm Trunk Stadium and its ability to host the matches of the third round of the Gulf 25, the Sports City Director said: “Currently, the stadium has taken the necessary rest and revived, and has restored its normal state thanks to the sun’s rays, and we promise the fans not to repeat what happened in the future in the upcoming matches of Championship, where the ground will be in the best condition to host competitions.”