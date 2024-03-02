DThe place where the Elbtower is to be built is hostile to life, simply because it is terribly loud here between the Elbe bridges over which train and road traffic squeezes in and out of the city of Hamburg day and night. Even at night, the noise level is like the constant noise of a vacuum cleaner. Anyone planning a 245 meter high building, the third largest skyscraper in Germany, in such a location must have a landmark in mind, an extraordinary property that offers its users great compensation for the adverse conditions on the ground.

At least the view from the top floors of the harbor should be magnificent, and further over the Elbphilharmonie, the Michel, the town hall, the Alster. It was the dazzling Austrian real estate entrepreneur René Benko who convinced many people with this vision, architects, investors, potential tenants, politicians – above all Olaf Scholz, then First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

But now Benko's Signa real estate empire is in the process of being dissolved. The Elbtower company is also insolvent. There is a concrete structure on the Elbe bridges that is a good hundred meters high and raises questions. Will Benko's vision ever be realized? Is there a business model for such properties? Otherwise, who would ensure that a ruined building would not remain standing? What responsibility can and must the city of Hamburg bear?

Hurdles for investors: high costs, weak market

When the shell construction company lost patience in October because of unpaid bills worth millions and stopped construction, everything still seemed feasible. Speculation quickly arose that logistics billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne could step in. This was supported by the fact that Kühne was repeatedly involved in his hometown of Hamburg, on a large scale with the rescue of the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, on a smaller scale with the football club HSV and in his own dreams with a new opera. The Bremen building contractor Zech, who has made a name for himself as a bargain hunter in insolvency cases, was also named as an interested party, as were funds from Saudi Arabia and Singapore, with which Signa renovator Grossnigg is said to have negotiated.







Investors of this type should not lack courage and imagination. But their wealth is not only based on a good instinct for extraordinary investments, they can also count. In this respect, the chances are bad. Construction prices and interest rates have risen sharply, while office and commercial space is difficult to market in times of mobile working and a sluggish economy. This is all the more important since previous rental agreements for the Elbtower were concluded on the rather dubious basis of counter-deals with Signa or Signa managers.

Opaque financial situation

Anyone who wants to get involved in such projects definitely doesn't bring money with them for what has been achieved so far, but rather just imagination about what combination deals would be feasible under the new circumstances. Here things become as unmanageable as the Benko empire. Since not a single bank was willing to finance the Elbtower with a loan, other Signa companies probably stepped in with money. Today, these are themselves under the direction of reorganizers and insolvency administrators, each with different goals, which does not make the matter any more transparent.

What is striking is how silent the city of Hamburg is. Wherever the Elbtower is mentioned, it is stated that it is a private project and that the city has the right to buy back the property if necessary. But this right of repurchase is worth nothing, on the contrary. Paying a three-digit million sum for a piece of land including a ruined building, which causes additional costs simply because of its existence (not to mention the demolition), would be tantamount to declaring urban planning bankruptcy.

Where a business model has been so clearly destroyed as in the case of the Elbtower, it would instead make sense for politicians to get actively involved in the search for possible solutions. This could be the development of unconventional marketing or the setting of the course for a use that previously seemed taboo. Next year there will be general elections in Hamburg. This could encourage creativity. The election date also carries the risk that decisions will be made based on electoral considerations rather than with a view to the long-term development of the Hanseatic city.