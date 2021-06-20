The Egyptian young man, Farag Abu Al-Saud, known as “Abu Aziz”, appeared in the video as he sat in a room and held an automatic weapon in his hand and next to him were many types of drugs, justifying his tendency to trade in drugs due to the Corona pandemic, and stressing that the use of narcotic substances strengthens immunity.

The young man continued his speech in the video, which shows that he is from Upper Egypt, because of his accent, that he deals in all kinds of drugs, “hashish, bango, and narcotic tablets such as tamol and tramadol.”

Not only did the young man talk about his drug dealing and promotion, but he justified that by saying that his work is better than theft.

The owner of the video ended his speech by disclosing his mobile phone number with the aim of those wishing to buy drugs to contact him and coordinate with him to find out how to obtain narcotics, the location and means of delivery and the price of the materials.

Filter after clash

The Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday, that “a mission headed by the Public Security Sector, with the participation of sector inspectors and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, supported by combat groups from the Central Security Sector, aimed to seize a criminal element called Faraj Abu Al-Saud, wanted for 25 felony between theft, coercion, weapon and theft With a total of 16 life imprisonment years – 69 years, in an agricultural area adjacent to his residence in Naga Al-Khatatbeh in the village of Al-Samata, tribal district of Deshna district, Qena governorate. Upon sensing the forces, Faraj and his brother (Jamal 17 years) fired shots at her, so they reciprocated, and the forces managed to silence the source of the fire and tighten control the wish “.

The statement added: “This resulted in the death of the member, and next to his body a machine gun with 5 bullets in its storage and 2 mobile phones were found. A quantity of drugs and a sum of money were also found. A multi-machine gun, a machine gun with 25 bullets in its magazine, and his brother managed to escape, abandoning a machine gun and 21 A bullet of the same caliber, and as a result of the interaction, an officer was injured, and the Public Prosecution was notified to undertake the investigation.”