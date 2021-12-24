It was not easy to manage the dramatic crisis at the beginning of the year. And Joe Biden is credited for holding the bar with admirable balance. A merit that becomes all the more conspicuous in the light of what the House Commission in charge of investigating the matter is discovering

2021 entered the annals of US history by force due to the criminal assault on the Capitol on January 6. An event in which previous sinister events are echoed such as the iron and fire of Washington by the British “redcoats” during the sudden war against the former homeland of 1812. Or as the clashes between slavers and anti-slavers who in the 1850s they laid the foundations of the Civil War.

The list of responsibilities is growing visibly. And the trajectory of the institutional levels called into question continues to rise. Up to touching Republican exponents of the same Chamber, members and officials of the Trumpian government, the closest collaborators of the former president and, according to what has been foreshadowed on several occasions by the most authoritative Republican member of the Commission, Liz Cheney, Trump himself. Who reacted in his own way, placing all responsibility on his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who appears to be the most troubled at the moment. Enough to deserve a sharp profile in the Financial Times, which evokes the concrete possibility that this convinced creationist and militant no vax (he organized a very crowded wedding for his daughter at the height of the pandemic) will find himself contending with HA Haldeman, the former Nixon chief of staff in the Watergate case, the not enviable primacy as the only right-hand man of a president who has ended up in jail.

The evidence is piling up against Meadows, who operated as a filter between the president and the outside world, ranging from detailed plans for how to subvert the outcome of the vote with a patent violation of numerous state and federal regulations, plans circulating on his email. immediately after the elections, to the excited exchanges with Republican parliamentarians who on January 6, while the assault on Capitol Hill was raging, begged him, in vain, to persuade the president to appeal to the troublemakers and to field the National Guard.

To say what the continuation of the investigation will hold in 2022 is clearly premature. As argued by a broad front of authoritative observers of different orientations, from conservative columnist George Will, to economist and progressive Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, the only hope to be put under the tree is that the Commission can proceed with rigor and with ability to look at root causes of January 6 shown so far.

Those same observers certainly do not hide the unknowns constituted by the low popular approval ratings for Biden, linked above all to the fear of inflation, and by the difficulties that his ambitious Build Back Better plan, architrave of the recovery, encounters for obstructionism. regardless of the Republicans and the conservative Democratic senator Joe Manchin.

But they hope that the administration’s efforts in the economic field and in the fight against the pandemic will bear fruit, paving the way for mid-term elections (November 2022) not polluted by factional fraud, suspicion and hatred. The future of democracy is at stake, in the United States and in the world.