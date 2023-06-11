And “Sky News Arabia” learned from informed sources that this proposal is the subject of extensive study between the governor of the Red Sea, Amr Hanafi, and the head of the Tourism Investment Association in the governorate, Kamel Abu Ali.

This comes against the background of the death of a Russian tourist after he was attacked by a shark while he was swimming on a private beach in Hurghada.

Immediately after the accident occurred, the Governor of the Red Sea decided to close the area extending from the El Gouna region in the north to Abu Soma Bay in the south, and not to practice any marine activities until the completion of the beach survey operations, with an alert to all hotels and tourist villages along the coast of the Red Sea Governorate to appoint a sufficient number of Qualified rescuers who have the necessary courses and certificates.

The fish that caused the accident is currently undergoing a laboratory examination to determine the scientific reasons that led to its attack on humans, after the success of a specialized team at the Ministry of Environment in controlling and catching it.

Last year, the Egyptian authorities closed some beaches overlooking the Red Sea, after a 68-year-old Austrian tourist was attacked by a similar shark that led to her death.