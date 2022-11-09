After the report on Daniele, the 64-year-old man could not bear the media pillory and decided to take his own life

The Public Prosecutor of Forlì has opened a file for instigating suicide, after the death of Daniele and of the man who pretended to be Irene.

Credit: Le Iene

A real storm born on the web, after a service of Le Iene, during which the story of Daniele was told. A boy who himself is taken his life after a disappointment in love with a girl he met online.

The young man, during the pandemic, has met by telephone Irene, a beautiful girl, with whom he started talking about the future and that he heard every day. Then came that discovery that turned his life upside down. The same photo of Irene found on a website, the request for explanations and the reaction of that girl, who started to treat him badly and then left him.

Credit: Le Iene

Daniele couldn’t believe he was being teased and decided to take his own life, leaving a ticket to his family.

With the investigation it turned out that behind the keyboard, pretending to be Irene, there was a 64-year-old man from Forlimpopoli. Roberto, this is his name, for almost a year pretended to be Irene and to love Daniele and also Claudia, a friend and confidant of the boy, pretended to be.

The Le Iene report on Daniele

Le Iene, during the service, tracked down Roberto and asked for explanations for what he had done. The man, on the microphones of the transmission, explained that for him it was just a joke and that that boy had mental problems. Transmission has darkened his face, but the tattoos and other details made him very recognizable. After the service and the media case, the 64-year-old is taken his life. It was her mother who discovered her body.

Credit: Le Iene

It would seem that I have decided to end it all ingesting various medications. The newspapers also mention a note, which the man would have left to his mother, with the drug administration times written on him.

The lawyer Pierpaolo Benini was waiting to meet Roberto for, as he himself explained, “Evaluate a form of protection that would protect him from the media pillory”.

After the television report, gods had also appeared in the village posters about man. Roberto failed to put up with that media pillory.