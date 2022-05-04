Several days after the violent impact, in which two people died, Eva Henger speaks to Afternoon 5 from her hospital room

During yesterday’s episode, May 3, in Afternoon 5, in connection with the hospital, Eva Henger spoke about her health after the serious accident in which she was involved with her husband.

Credit: Afternoon 5

The well-known face is currently hospitalized in the same health facility as Massimiliano Caroletti. Initially the two had been hospitalized in two different hospitals, as explained by the same husband with a tweet.

Eva Henger, in the link, showed herself in the hospital bed and he said that he is currently waiting to be subjected to several surgical interventions and that it will take a few months before he can walk again.

Due to the violent impact, the actress reported several fractures. For some it is possible to have surgery, but for others it will have to stay in bed for some time.

The words of Eva Henger

I feel terrible, it will take a few months to walk again. I will have to undergo several surgeries, certainly one on the ankle and one on the arm. I have many fractures, some of them cannot be cast, you just have to stand still and wait to heal.

Credit: Afternoon 5

Doctors initially decided to transport them to two different health facilities because of the lack of staff and why they both might need an operating room. A choice then, by the medical team, to provide both of them with the care they needed. Today, however, they are hospitalized in the same hospital room.

Eva Henger was convinced that her husband was died in the accident, she needed a heart massage as her heart had stopped beating. She brought back some fractures to the sternumas he himself explained, following the first aid maneuvers:

For twelve minutes my heart stopped, probably from the fright, I didn’t report any trauma, if not the rupture of the sternum that was caused by the heart message.

The model also posted a post on Instagram. She wanted to send yours condolences and its proximity to the family of the passengers in the other car, unfortunately dead in the violent accident.

We join in the condolences of the families of the two victims and we thank enormously all the Hungarian aid and health from the heart, wonderful people.

Eva Henger and Massimiliano Caroletti will face a long rehabilitation path.