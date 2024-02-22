Davide Fontana was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime of Carol Maltesi, the young mother found in a cliff in Borno. A sentence that reassured the family, after two years justice has been done.

Carol Maltesi's aunt wanted to break the silence at the journalists' microphones. The single mother has always been judged and attacked by keyboard lions just for the work she did. But whoever really knew her, she knew very well how wonderful she was like friend, daughter and above all mother.

They threw mud at my niece, they tried her and her family just by looking at the work she did. My granddaughter was first and foremost a human being, a mother, a daughter. Today is a day of justice, for my niece, for my sister, for the whole family. We must toughen sentences to stop feminicides, she doesn't kill herself for love.

The judge sentenced Davide Fontana tolife sentencealso recognizing the aggravating circumstances of cruelty and premeditation and compensation of 168 thousand euros for the mother and 180 thousand euros for the son.

The crime of Carol Maltesi

Carol Maltesi, aka Charlotte Angie, was a hardcore actress and Davide Fontana was one of hers friend and colleague who helped her shoot the films. However, the man had become infatuated with her and when he discovered that he wanted to move back to Verona to be close to her child, who was 7 years old at the time, her anger increased. took over. The defendant overheard a call between Carol and her ex-boyfriend and when she understood his intentions, he investigated a well detailed plan.

He pretended to be a customer and asked the woman for a video with precise details. Of course Carol asked him for help. She was bound and gagged and couldn't defend herself. Davide Fontana attacked her with a hammer and then he finished it with a slash to the throat. After the crime, he bought a portable freezer, chopped up his body and kept it hidden for two months. Two months in which she used her cell phone and her social networks, pretending to be her. Two months of her using her credit cards. Eventually, she locked her in black bags and threw them into a cliff in Borno. It was a passerby who did it dramatic discovery.