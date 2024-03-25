Disagreements between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been rolling like a snowball in recent weeks, against the backdrop of each other's vision of the conduct of military operations in Gaza.

While the Israeli Prime Minister insists on moving forward with the invasion of Rafah, an area that has become inhabited by more than a million displaced Palestinians, Washington called on Tel Aviv not to take that step that would cause a humanitarian catastrophe and asked the Netanyahu government to inform it of its plan to avoid causing casualties. civilians if Rafah is invaded.

Artificial crisis?

According to Axios, three American officials believe that the White House's public disagreement with Israel over the UN Security Council resolution is an “artificial” crisis created by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for domestic political reasons.

Today, Netanyahu canceled a visit by his senior advisors to the White House later this week after the United States abstained from the vote at the United Nations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

He knew and did not act before the vote

An informed source said that, on Sunday evening and Monday morning, White House officials held discussions with Netanyahu’s aides about the UN resolution and told him that the United States was likely to abstain from voting.

The source added that the White House informed Netanyahu's aides during these discussions that the United States' abstention from voting does not represent a change in policy and stressed that the Biden administration does not consider the UN resolution binding.

Netanyahu said in a statement on Monday that he made clear to the Biden administration on Sunday night that he considered this a change in American policy.

He also threatened to cancel the Israeli delegation's trip to Washington to discuss the Rafah process if the United States did not veto the resolution.

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu felt so strongly, why did he not call President Biden? The American position is clear: we read the resolution as calling for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages – in the same paragraph. For this reason, we ‘abstained’.”

A US official said that the White House was “puzzled” by what it considered an exaggerated reaction by Netanyahu.

The official explained, “The White House is also puzzled because the Prime Minister rejected the American interpretation of the UN resolution, and decided to express his differences with the Biden administration publicly and tell the United States its policy while the United States is actually announcing its policy. This is different from what Netanyahu is saying.”

The official considered, “All of this is self-defeating. The Prime Minister could have chosen a different path – to come to terms with the United States on the meaning of this decision. He chose not to do so, apparently for political reasons.”

“It is also a funny way to treat a partner who has provided Israel with a lot of support,” he said.

An excuse for not sending the delegation

Another US official said that Netanyahu is using the UN vote as an excuse not to send a delegation of Israeli leaders to Washington this week to discuss the planned Israeli invasion of Rafah.

“He was afraid we might offer something reasonable,” the official said.

He added: “He prefers to fight against us even if it is not in Israel's interest.”

The White House is trying to downplay Netanyahu's cancellation of the trip of his close minister Ron Demer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.

The two were expected to meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other senior officials to discuss alternatives that the United States planned to propose for an Israeli operation in Rafah.

American officials say they are focusing instead on another senior Israeli official in Washington this week, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who met Monday with Sullivan and discussed the operation in Rafah, among other issues.

Gallant is a security hawk who supports the Israeli operation in Rafah, but he is Netanyahu's main competitor within the Likud Party.

An informed source told Axios that a phone call between Biden and Netanyahu is not scheduled at the present time.

Yair Lapid: Netanyahu led us into a crisis with Washington that has consequences

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid considered that the crisis with the United States would have bad consequences for Israel.

He said: “There is one question we must ask ourselves regarding the crisis led by Netanyahu with the United States: Is it good for Israel or bad for Israel? The definitive answer is: Bad for Israel. Bad for security, bad for the economy, bad for the war against the Iranian nuclear issue, bad for our standing.” “International, bad for the hostages.”

Netanyahu and Obama crisis

The current crisis mimics the conflict between Netanyahu and former President Barack Obama over the Iranian agreement in 2015, and the confrontation between the two leaders in December 2016, when the United States did not veto a UN Security Council resolution against Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.