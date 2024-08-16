The scorching, abnormal and prolonged heat that has been gripping Italy for several weeks now has its days numbered and, as has already happened in the past, the risk now is that of extreme weather events due to the “clash” between completely different air masses that will find their battlefield right here in our country. From today, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert for Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Piedmont and Sardinia.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, announces that At least until Saturday 17th August we will still have plenty of sun and hot with temperatures that will rise well above the historical averages with peaks of up to 38-40 degrees especially in the Central South and on the two major islands. However as the hours pass the instability will increase starting from the Alpine sectors with the first storms extending then to the nearby plains of Piedmont and Lombardy. With the heat the potential energy in play increases due to greater evaporation from the seas and above all thermal contrasts are particularly enhanced, creating a deadly mix for the development of imposing storm cells, even up to 10/15 km high.





This is exactly what will happen during Sunday 18thwhen a dangerous disturbance descending from Northern Europe will stretch towards Italy, attracting fresh and unstable air at high altitude, which will be able to scratch the anticyclonic dome.The bad weather will initially be felt in the northern regions and then also on a good part of the Center (especially Tyrrhenian sectors) up to Campania; given the great energy in play and the impetuosity of the disturbance that will break out on Italy, we do not exclude the genesis of particularly violent storms, with a high risk of hailstorms and in some cases, more rarely, even tornadoes. At the same time, temperatures could drop by up to 10°C compared to the previous daysespecially in the North and central regions.

According to meteorologist Mattia Gussoni of “iLMeteo.it”: «The beginning of next week will still be quite unstable with the risk of thunderstorms. Then a new advance of the African anticyclone is expected from Wednesday 21 August: so more sun and heat on the rise again».

In detail:

Friday 16th: In the North: thunderstorms on the Alps and Prealps, extending towards the plains. In the Center: rain and thunderstorms on the Marche. In the South: sunny and hot.





Saturday 17th: In the North: from sun to thunderstorms. In the Center: scattered thunderstorms. In the South: unstable on the mountainous peninsular sectors.





Sunday 18th: In the North: thunderstorms and rain, even intense. In the Center: widely unstable. In the South: worsening from the afternoon in Campania.





Trend: disturbance towards the Centre-South, in the North more stable and sunny weather conditions return.