After the scoop released a month ago, confirmation has finally arrived from the person concerned: Cristina Chiabotto will be a mother again

Almost a year after the birth of little Luce Maria, Cristina Chiabotto and her husband Marco Roscio are preparing to welcome another baby into the house. The weekly Diva & Donna had launched the scoop a few weeks ago. News that, on Easter Monday, was confirmed by the next new mother bis.

Credit: vanillagirl_86 – Instagram

On 7 May 2021, the greatest dream offormer Miss Italy, now an actress and presenter, had finally come true. On that day, in fact, little Luce Maria, her first child, was born into the world.

Cristina, after a long relationship with Fabio Fulco which ended abruptly after 12 years, found love in 2018 thanks to Marco Roscio. He is an entrepreneur who has nothing to do with the show and the two pronounced the fateful yes in September 2019.

Around mid-March of this year, i paparazzi of the weekly magazine Diva & Donna had ‘caught’ the beautiful model and actress, as she went for a walk and showed a tummy now well pronounced.

The scoop then filled the pages of all the other newspapers, but for weeks they did not arrive anyway official confirmations by those directly involved.

Confirm that, although it has been delayed, in the end she has arrived.

Cristina Chiabotto’s post

A beautiful photo and of the really sweet words those written by Cristina Chiabotto in the post published yesterday, on Easter Monday.

Words that, in addition to being an announcement, also served to wish to all his followers of the peaceful Easter celebrations and any future good.

I experienced a special Easter with the people I love and for this I feel full of gratitude. Good rebirth to everyone🌿, today and always. In the meantime, here I am returning to you, after two wonderful days with the family, with the most beautiful surprise I could wish for, life.

Credit: vanillagirl_86 – Instagram

I am excited to tell you that soon we will be 4 + our Paper. We could not be more fortunate and happy for this sweet expectation and so I look up at the sky grateful for all the wonders of my life. With love, mom, dad and light

In the photo you can also see the little hand of Light that caresses sweetly the tummy in which the little brother or sister is growing up who will soon come to keep her company.