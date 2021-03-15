The Murcia was prepared for the worst. To live an afternoon of nerves, of fear, of being in the hands of third parties to save themselves from the playout. With no options to achieve the main objective of the course, the return to the Second Division, the Nueva Condomina team is now another goal: fight to be in the First RFEF. The new competition of the federative body will be the third category of national football next year, the equivalent to the current Second B. Everything that is not achieving it, and it will not be easy, it will be one more step towards the abyss.

The Toril’s goal at La Condomina, achieved in 92 ‘of the gameIt served a lot, although Second was said goodbye. He allowed Real Murcia not reach the clash with El Ejido in the playout area since Recreativo Granada had won in Yecla. Now the Loreto box is up to itself to finish in the top six. If you win, you will. If they tie, it will depend on what the Nasrid subsidiary does, one point below, in their match against UCAM CF, already promoted.

Algar, noted

Although the team has given a important change with the arrival of Loreto, especially in the style of play, goal of finishing in the top three was not achieved. And lto stand, in the final moments of the derby, he pointed to the sports director, Julio Algar.

After two convulsive seasons on the sports field, with more errors than successes in the preparation of the templates and with constant problems with former coach Adrián Hernández, the cJulio Algar’s continuity will once again be in question for the next financial year. The presence of Real Murcia in Primera RFEF could give them a new opportunity. If he does not reach her, it seems difficult for him to continue in office.

