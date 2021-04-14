The mayor of Merlo, Gustavo Menéndez, expressed his anger after the case of the 24-year-old who was vaccinated against the coronavirus in his district and acknowledged that, so far, they have not inoculated a significant amount of the population.

The communal chief spoke after the controversy generated by the case of Antonella Delmonte, a young woman who managed to access a shift to apply the vaccine on April 9 at the Héroes de Malvinas hospital in Merlo.

“The news should be that in total throughout the Province we vaccinated 2,000,000 people and that in Merlo we reached almost 40,000,” he said in dialogue with radio La Red. And he acknowledged that “there is very little that has been vaccinated“.

Menéndez argued that the campaign in his district should reach out to 450,000 inhabitants, but that vaccination has not been able -to date- to cover “a very large municipality.” ,

“So it gives a lot of anger, because it dirties an entire system, which has behind those anonymous heroes that are nurses, doctors and all those who work in hospitals, “he added.

As detailed by the mayor, Delmonte resides in Vicente LópezBut she is a native of Merlo, from where she arranged her turn to be inoculated under the pretext of being a receptionist in an aesthetic clinic.

The young woman went to the Héroes de Malvinas hospital and received the dose in that provincial health center directed by Graciela Bonfigli, who was taken to that position at the request of the mayor Menéndez, for having been director of the municipality’s hospital and repatriated from the district from Malvinas Argentinas.

The community chief said that he spoke with the authorities of the provincial hospital where the vaccination center works and that he reproached them for not having realized that they were vaccinating a young woman without any type of health problem and whose profile did not match someone who works in the health system.

Antonella Delmonte was vaccinated in Merlo. His mother works with the mayor’s partner. Instagram photo

“I gave instructions to the health service so that they are very attentive in the vaccinations and we spoke with the Minister of Health (Daniel Gollán) to see what modification can be made so that no one can filter in this way, “he said.

Viralization and scandal

The case became known to the media after the post on her social networks that the young woman made with the certificate celebrating the vaccine.

Delmonte is the daughter of Paula Daniela Palavecino, who works in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Municipality of Merlo and lives in the town of San Antonio de Padua, in the same district.

However, Menéndez ruled out the possibility of taking any measure or sanction against his mother, whom he highlighted as a responsible worker in the municipality.

After the case went viral, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health filed a complaint for “investigation of illicit” against the young woman in the Prosecutor’s Office 3 of Morón.

“This way of cheating the system worries and occupies me. He asked the authorities of the hospital where the vaccination is and where this girl has been vaccinated to denounce the situation, which is now in the courts. There is an ongoing investigation, we deserve to know what has happened and if it was a system failure, “concluded the mayor.

JPE