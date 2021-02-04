After the scandal generated by the involvement of the Kirchnerist group La Cámpora in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, deputies from Juntos por el Cambio presented a bill on Thursday to prevent political, union or business organizations from getting involved that “sectorize, divide and obscure the process and weaken public confidence” in medication.

The initiative was presented after the episodes that occurred last week, mainly in the province of Buenos Aires, in which it was observed that La Cámpora activists made tours and used their party premises to register people in the vaccination plan.

The opponents affirmed that “the effort made by all the people of the Nation to achieve this objective deserves the greatest respect from the main actors in the execution of the Vaccination Plan, avoiding petty and inappropriate attitudes that sow doubts about it. As is public knowledge, events have occurred that injure and damage the foregoing objectives ”.

The project was presented by the deputy of the CC ARI Marcela Campagnoli with the accompaniment of the legislators of JxC Graciela Ocaña, Hernán Berisso, María Luján Rey, Rubén Manzi, Carolina Castets, Héctor Toty Flores, Alicia Fregonese, Gabriela Burgos, Javier Campos, Lucila Lehmann, Luis Petri, David Schrelet, Dolores Martínez, Estela Regidor, Miguel Nanni, Lorena Matzen, Gabriela Lena, Adriana Cáceres, and Dina Rezinovsky.

“In the same sense as the project presented by the block of senators of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires, the project aims to ensure compliance with basic guidelines for the development of the Strategic Plan for Vaccination against Covid 19” , indicates.

The fundamentals also state that “the objective is to avoid ethical deviations; preserve equitable and egalitarian processes; ensure the observance of the appropriate technical procedures; provide a system and technology that allows stock control; number and identity of vaccinated persons; strict observance of the fulfillment of the pre-established priorities; harmonious, equitable and consensual functioning ”.

“It is essential to strengthen institutional mechanisms; coordinated and consensual action between governments in all stages and processes of the Vaccination Plan against Covid-19. To involve political, union or business organizations in the development of the Plan; they sectorize, divide and obscure the vaccination process and weaken public confidence in the vaccine ”, the JxC deputies affirm in the project.

For this reason, they proposed “to establish the regulatory framework that guarantees compliance with the National Vaccination Plan against Covid 19, according to a framework of transparency and ethics that ensures the principle of Equity and gratuity; the coordination of the enforcement authority of this law with the district authorities. The interdisciplinary participation that allows the strict observance of the adequate technical and health knowledge. The dispensation of political party, union or commercial demonstrations ”, they highlighted.

“It is incompatible the rented or free participation in the Strategic Vaccination Plan against Covid -19 of human persons, who, by reason of said plan, externalize their membership in political, union or business parties and / or groups, obtaining from it a immoral profit. Likewise, said incompatibility is extended to Legal Persons that depend directly or indirectly on Political Parties; Unions or Companies. It should also be noted that any type of political advertising within the framework of the aforementioned plan is incompatible ”, the project adds.

