After the scandal over the irregular vaccination of at least 20 people in San Andrés de Giles, the president of the Deliberative Council Laura Branchini and Councilor Mariana Cané presented their resignation.

The leaders remained at the center of the controversy after receiving the Sputnik V vaccine irregularly.

Last week it was known that more than 15 neighbors were vaccinated without belonging to the health personnel and at least 6 vaccines had been discarded at the San Andrés Hospital. The municipality has already initiated the summary that could bring sanctions to nurses, the coordinator of the vaccination center Sandra Cabral, directors and even the Secretary of Health Fernando Romero.

This morning, through the HCD press, two statements were released explaining the reasons for his departure and once again apologizing to the community.

Laura Branchini gave her version of the events publicly and explained how her vaccination was: “As I already expressed to my teammates, I was called because a person did not respond to the vaccination call. I was working on the street, as I do every day, doing what I know how to do, and what I will continue to do, because I always understood that my role was much more than being present on the Honorable Deliberative Council ”.

Branchini also referred to the political use made by the councilors of Together for Change: “I regret that some women and men in local politics have taken advantage of this situation without measuring personal or human consequences, spreading a story in national media that was not such. Before listening to my version in the area that we share, there were already communications repudiating an action they were unaware of ”.

“Those who still do not know me, perhaps doubt the transparency and legality of my vaccination, I want to apologize to all of them, I did not think about the damage it could cause, and that was my mistake. Trust the criteria of the professionals, and I will continue to do so, since they are the ones who put the body on daily, ”he concluded in his statement.

News in development.