Rudy Farias was heard by the authorities and told how he was forced to live in these 8 long years: “I am free”

After the scandal of the discovery of Rudy Farias, the 25-year-old himself decided to break his silence. Her mother had reported her missing 8 years ago, when she was only 17 years old. All this time, the authorities were looking for him all over the world. Until a few days ago, when beautiful news arrived, but which turned out to be a huge lie.

Rudy Farias was found in a confused state outside a churchThe news quickly made the rounds on the web. However, after careful investigations, the authorities discovered that in fact that boy it had never disappeared, had returned to his home the day after the complaint. His mother had kept the secret and after a few years she had begun to introduce him, with a false name, as her nephew. Why if his son had returned home he continued to make the agents believe that he was missing and to continue the search for eight long years?

The words of Rudy Farias

The 25-year-old was heard by the investigators, spoke about the “Stockholm Syndrome”. A condition that leads the “prisoner” to experience a positive feeling towards his “tormentor”. He confessed that he was housebound for years, but that he was never abused. His mother manipulated him to his liking, making him a real one brain washing.

She didn’t push me or anything like that. I wanted to be free, but my mother manipulated me emotionally. These are things that really made me uncomfortable. When people came to visit, she hid me in her bedroom. Once my family came to visit and I was listening to them happily from behind a door. I just wanted to live my life.

The neighbors were the first to get suspicious. The boy found in the photos was identical to what the woman had introduced as her nephew.

Rudy Farias said he was happy to be freed and ready to live a new life. However, law enforcement has not yet charged her mother. They want to collect more elements during the investigation.