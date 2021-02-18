After the scandal over the sexist comments of Yoshiro mori, which led to his resignation as head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games; the organizing committee of the event appointed a new president and sent a strong message of fairness. Because he chose the former athlete for that position Seiko Hashimoto, a bronze medalist in ice speed skating at Albertville 1992, who until this week served as Minister of State for Gender Equality and Minister in Charge of Women’s Empowerment.

“I understand that my appointment is a factor related to the equality agenda, something very important. My desire is to compose a committee with a reformist vision and create a legacy that is recognized by all, regardless of gender, disability, race or sexual orientation, “said the 56-year-old official.

She is the second woman in history to chair the organizing committee of the Games, after the Greek Gianna Angelopoulos, who was in charge of Athens 2004.

HASHIMOTO Seiko was elected as the new President of the Organizing Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Read President Hashimoto’s comments on her appointment at her first Executive Board meeting.# Tokyo2020 https://t.co/M7dE76eB0F – # Tokio2020 in Spanish (@ Tokyo2020es) February 18, 2021

In his first official speech, Hashimoto acknowledged that he is aware of the challenges of running the event in the midst of a pandemic.

“In these circumstances some athletes will wonder whether it is appropriate to participate in Tokyo or not. I am sure it is challenging and difficult. So I want to work closely with the national government and the organizations involved so that we can ensure that they, and the public nationals and foreigners feel that these are going to be really safe Games, “he commented.

Born in Hayakita on October 5, 1964, five days after the opening of the first Olympic event in Tokyo, Hashimoto competed between 1984 and 1994 in four editions of the Winter Games as a speed skater and won a bronze in the 1,500 meters at Albertville 1992.

He also participated in three editions of the Summer Games, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 Y Atlanta 1996, in track cycling. When she arrived at the appointment in the American city, she had already begun her political career, because in 1995 she was elected to a seat in the Upper House representing the Liberal Democratic Party.

“Because of his extensive Olympic experience, he is the perfect choice for this position,” said Thomas Bach, IOC President. Photo EFE / EPA / KAZUHIRO NOGI

He was also vice president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and held the presidency of the Japan Ice Skating Federation. In 2019, she became the minister in charge of the Olympic Games, in addition to leading the ministries of women’s empowerment and gender equality. In the last hours, he resigned from those three positions to take charge of Tokyo 2020.

“It is an honor and a great responsibility to be elected as president. I will take advantage of my experiences as an athlete and as a minister, and I will not spare any effort for the success of these Games,” he said.

Hashimoto’s appointment came just under a week after the resignation of Mori, who left his post forced by the barrage of criticism he received after saying that holding meetings with women was difficult because they “talk too much.”

She said this during a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee in which the goal of increasing the representation of women on its board of directors was precisely addressed, a goal that Hashimoto promised to promote even more.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, celebrated the appointment of the new president and highlighted: “With her appointment, a very important signal is being sent regarding gender equality, which is one of the issues we address on the Agenda. Olímpica 2020, the reform program for the IOC and the Olympic Movement “.

“Because of her great Olympic experience, she is the perfect choice for this position. She will ensure that in the final months of preparation the focus is on the experience of the athletes, while planning all necessary measures against COVID- 19, “added the German.

The brazilian Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, was also very happy about Hashimoto’s appointment. “I hope you use the Games as a platform to promote the diversity and inclusion agenda in terms of gender, sexuality, race and disabilities. The entire Paralympic movement wants to start working with it,” he said.

