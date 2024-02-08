During the press conference, Amadeus explains what the real agreements with John Travolta were and what happened in the end

In these hours there is incessant talk about the case of John Travolta as an international guest at the 2024 Sanremo Festival. The host himself, during the press conference, answering journalists' questions, kept us talking about what the agreements were and what happened.

On social media there was also talk of a gesture by the actor, annoyed by the hat that Fiorello and Amadeus passed to him before dancing “The dance here here”outside the Ariston studios.

John Travolta was a guest at the 2024 Sanremo Festival evening, on the evening of Wednesday 7 February. There is a lot of talk about him in these hours, both for the fee that he took to go to the program, but also for the shoes he wore and that everyone says were one covert advertising.

Furthermore, it is also said that the actor did not sign the release to air the dance which he did on the outside with Fiorello and Amadeus. The latter, interviewed by journalists during the press conference, explained how things really were and what the consequences were agreements.

John Travolta at Sanremo 2024: the explanation of Amadeus

CREDIT: RAI It was an expense reimbursement. It was also noticed that the logo of the shoes was not obscured, on the contrary they framed it several times. The cameras were focusing on the feet and not the brand. We made a mistake, but there was no agreement.

Regarding the gag, I can say that I enjoyed it, but this is a personal thought. Many shared it, it became kind of a big meme. John Travolta had been warned of everything, no catch. He wasn't forced to do anything. Everything that happened on stage, he had shared. Maybe we told him that the hat was yellow and instead it was orange. Nothing else. Fiorello is the greatest showman we have and it's part of the great irony to make people do things they would never do.